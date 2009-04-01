The stars were out in full force on Sunday night for the 125th Anniversay Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. The event saw some of Hollywood's finest turn out to enjoy an evening of special one-off performances at the gala sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent. After presenting a supremely elegant collection for the brand in Paris last week, Stefano Pilati arrived with the current face of his spring/summer '09 ad campaign, Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel was as effortlessly elegant as usual in a flowing black frock from the very same collection that she fronts.