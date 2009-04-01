5 Mar 2018
Metropolitan Opera New York 125th Anniversary Gala
1. Schiffer Pilati Met Opera 15/03/09The stars were out in full force on Sunday night for the 125th Anniversay Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. The event saw some of Hollywood's finest turn out to enjoy an evening of special one-off performances at the gala sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent. After presenting a supremely elegant collection for the brand in Paris last week, Stefano Pilati arrived with the current face of his spring/summer '09 ad campaign, Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel was as effortlessly elegant as usual in a flowing black frock from the very same collection that she fronts.
2. Jackson Kruger Met Opera 15/03/09Our favourite fashionable couple, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson hit the red carpet together. Never letting us down, Diane proved once again why she's one of our perennial style crushes, stealing the show in a strapless column gown with a black embellished bodice and electric blue skirt. Wisely, the actress opted for minimal accessories, teaming her bustier dress with nothing but perfectly put-together hair, make-up and boyfriend.
3. Olsen MK Met Opera 15/03/09Everyone donned their finest YSL for the occasion, and Mary-Kate Olsen arrived in a gothic black draped dress, cinched in at the waist with a metallic silver belt. The actress brightened up her outfit by matching her poppy red lips to her nails, and finished off the look with a typically Olsen-esque artfully dishevelled 'do.
4. Mortimer Nivola Met Opera 15/03/09
Emily Mortimer sparkled in a wine-coloured sequin dress from the YSL spring summer collection, arriving at the New York event with her actor husband Alessandro Nivola. The pair were treated to extract performances from a total of 23 different operas during the evening, directed by the Met's long-time music director James Levine.
5. Newton Met Gala 15/03/09Also sporting a piece from the YSL spring summer collection was Becki Newton, who was gorgeous in green. As it was shown on the runway, the Ugly Betty actress also opted to accessorise the sequinned frock with a pair of covetable cage shoes, and a simple black envelope clutch.
6. Danes Met Gala 15/03/09Claire Danes was radiant in a flowing midnight blue gown, teamed with elegant up-do, delicate droplet earrings and fresh-faced make-up. The actress was just one of the many starry guests who arrived to enjoy the evening of dramatics, which included a series of Met performers taking to the stage to perform recreations of classic past productions.
7. Saldana Met Opera 15/03/09Zoe Saldana was the epitome of elegance in a green column gown from Stefano Pilati's pre-fall collection. The actress teamed her dress with a graceful half-up, half-down do, smoky eyes and sparkling jewels.
8. Shiels Met Opera 15/03/09Looking far younger than her 43 years was Brooke Shields, who opted for an embellished bustier dress with intricate bow detailing. The Lipstick Jungle actress joined the other glam guests for an evening of opera, which not only honoured the Met's 125-year history, but also celebrated tenor Placido Domingo's 40 years on stage at the House.
9. Olsen Mk Hagwood Met Opera 15/03/09
Mary-Kate Olsen was showing off her new mystery man Alex Hagwood at the New York event. The pair arrived together, but Alex opted out of the limelight for the majority of the evening, nipping inside after a brief appearance on the red carpet. The pair were in attendance to help support the opera gala, in which the Met performers showed off their talents in hopes of raising money for furture projects.
10. West Rose Met Gala 15/03/09Now that the dust has finally settled on Paris fashion week, Kanye West and girlfriend Amber Rose were back stateside again. The couple were all monochrome in their finest YSL for the event, with Kanye looking suave in his tux and bow-tie, while Amber was equally demure in a white structured dress and black fur wrap. The party-hopping pair enjoyed the evening's performances, which was part of a unique four-year collaboration between Yves Saint Laurent and the Met — which sees the fashion house honour it's long-term affiliation and commitment to opera, with several special galas.
11. Posey Met Opera 15/03/09Parker Posey chose to team her berry-hued gown with a matching fur bolero and gold layered chains — perfect for a night at the opera. Upon arrival guests were treated to a cocktail reception, after which they were whisked away in an evening of escapism with a three-hour long performance involving spectacular scenery, vintage costumes and crowd-wowing special effects.
12. Goodwin Met Opera 15/03/09Also following the evening's trend for strapless column gowns was Ginnifer Goodwin, who opted for a flowing patterned frock. We love Gin's choppy youthful bob, which she showed off to perfection with a pair of glistening earrings. Fresh from the recent promotional tour of her latest flick He's Just Not That Into You, the starlet joined the host of other actors and actresses for cocktails, show and lavish sit-down dinner. Want the inside scoop from the YSL party? Check out the June issue of InStyle for our exclusive behind the scenes coverage...
