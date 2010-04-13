5 Mar 2018
Met Opera Gala
-
1. MET Ginnifer Goodwin and Joey Kern
Ginnifer Goodwin was sleek in her bustier-peg-leg combo and she made one killer couple with besuited boyfriend Joey Kern on her arm!
-
2. MET Maggie Gyllenhaal
Ever the cool girl on the block, Maggie Gyllenhaal, went for a soft, putty-coloured chiffon gown by YSL teamed with red platform heels and a slick of red lipstick for her night out at the opera.
-
3. MET Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle stole the show in her nude hued chiffon empire line dress with black bow at the bust. The actress is currently shooting a new film called From Prada to Nada, said to be a Latino remake of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.
-
4. MET Christine Baranski
The Good Wife actress, Christine Baranksi, was elegant in her slim-fit black halter gown with gold embellishment. Christine added shoulder-sweeper earrings for that opera-worthy finish.
-
5. MET Julianna Margulies
ER actress Julianna Margulies went for a classic black maxidress in this beruffled gown with spaghetti strap halter detail.
-
6. MET Chloe Sevigny
Fashion maven Chloe Sevigny gave her glamorous outfit her own quirky twist with a nod to traditional opera dressing with her long gloves.
-
7. MET Bette Midler
Bette Midler simply sparkled in her silver to black sequin tunic dress. The actress added leggings and slingback courts to her shimmering look.
-
8. MET Jennifer Morrison
House actress Jennifer Morrison ditched her white doctor's coat for the Met Opera and swept into the gala premiere wearing this floor-skimming white gown.
-
9. MET Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer donned an emerald-green chiffon YSL gown with flowing butterfly sleeves and peep-toe heels for the Met Opera gala.
-
10. MET Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin showed that red carpet dressing doesn't have to all be about the floor-length gowns. The actress worked a jumpsuit with chunky gold YSL jewellery and purple heels and clutch.
-
11. MET Patricia Clarkson
Shutter Island actress Patricia Clarkson went for a signature YSL look of strapless draped silk dress with black bandeau and bow detail. Patricia kept her beauty look classic with a slick of red lipstick.
