5 Mar 2018
Matthew Williamson Store Opening Party, New York
-
1. Barton Williamson MW opening 15/02/09The stateside stars were out in force on Sunday night to celebrate the opening of Matthew Williamson's first US store in New York — including firm fan of the Brit designer, Mischa Barton. "He's got very unique style, you can always tell when something is Matthew Williamson,” she said at the bash. “The beadwork is so intricate and the colours are so vibrant."
-
2. Klum Williamson MW Opening 15/02/09Heidi Klum was another of the high-profile fans who joined Matthew Williamson at the store opening. "Matthew and I met in London like, five years ago,” she explained at the party. But unlike the other famous guests, Heidi was not sporting a piece from the designer's range, having not had time to change. “I just came from Diane von Furstenberg and the show was very late,” she said. “We're just hopping around!”
-
3. Williamson Lohan Zoe MW Opening 15/02/09One star who did ensure she was wearing her finest Matthew Williamson frock (one that has previously been given an outing on the X-Factor stage by a certain Miss Cheryl Cole ) was Lindsay Lohan, who was hanging out with the designer and stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe at the New York party. “I was waking through the hotel lobby with him in this dress and it really stands out,” she told InStyle at the event. “Every piece of his stands out on it's own and I think that's so important."
-
4. Zoe Lohan MW Opening 15/02/09In a real showcase of the designer's clobber, Lindsay Lohan went one better by changing into a second sparkling minidress halfway through the night, teamed with vertiginous Christian Louboutin heels and a metallic chain strap bag. In contrast, Rachel Zoe went for an asymmetric maxidress in the kind of vivid clashing print that the designer is renowned for. “His clothes are very free-spirited,” said LiLo. “They are cut for women in parts that make it easy to wear, and at the same time, it's special.”
-
5. Williamson Newton MW Opening 15/02/09Becki Newton was another of the famous faces to grace the store opening, and was delighted to be reunited with her pal Matthew Williamson. The Ugly Betty star was pretty as a picture in a silky silvery gown, teamed with snappy purple heels and a faux fur shrug.
-
6. McPhee Williamson Collins MW Opening 15/02/09Budding fashionista Lily Collins and American Idol singer Katharine McPhee were two more of the VIP guests invited to the exclusive store opening party —and naturally both opted for bright and beautiful Matthew Williamson frocks. "It's been a long time coming, about two years in the planning,” Matthew Williamson told InStyle at the soiree. “It's both a reflection of where my label is right now and of my flagship, which I did in Bruton St. five years ago. Finally in America you can see what I'm about!"
-
7. Rutherford MW Opening 15/02/09Kelly Rutherford was the lady in red at the store opening party in the trendy New York meatpacking district. The Gossip Girl actress showed off this striking poppy red leopard print frock, teamed with a vivid matching high-shine coat and nude coloured arm candy — and struck a pose amongst the Matthew Williamson clad mannequins on the shop floor.
-
8. Barton Lohan MW Opening 15/02/09Fellow actresses and former partying pals Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan took the opportunity for a quick catch up at the party at the new West 13th Street store. The glamorous pair were looking strikingly similar with their long wavy locks and bright Matthew Williamson minidresses
