Man of the evening Matthew Williamson hit the black and pink carpet in one of his own designs from the high-street collaboration, which for the first time includes a range of menswear. The designer was accompanied by model Daria Werbowy, who was showcasing one of the popular dresses from the first collection (which you may remember Ginnifer Goodwin wearing on the red carpet not too long ago.) “Working with H&M has been such a wonderful experience,” the designer said after the party had died down. “The global launch event in New York City was a spectacular soiree. I was delighted to see so many of my friends from the fashion world support this collection.”