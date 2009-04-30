5 Mar 2018
Matthew Williamson for H&M Launch Party, New York
-
1. Helena Christensen H&M 29/04/09
After a star-studded bash in London last week, Matthew Williamson travelled stateside for the global launch of his summer collection for H&M in New York. Helena Christensen arrived to support her designer pal and the second wave of his high-end meets high-street collaboration. But we nearly had a heart attack when we discovered that the model’s oh-so-pretty smock dress was not mainline Matthew Williamson, but in fact a piece from the summer high-street range…. Available over here from the 14th May, and retailing at a credit-crunching £49.99! We HEART.
-
2. Mary-Kate Olsen H&M 29/04/09
Matthew Williamson's summer H&M launch party boasted an equally impressive guestlist, with fash pack leader Mary-Kate Olsen putting in a well-heeled appearance. And really, you can ask for no better advert than to get an Olsen twin donning one of your pieces. MK teamed her LBD with a bright purple cover-up, strappy heels and the wide studded belt from the first MW for H&M high street collection. And retailing at a mere £29.99, we suggest you nip out and get yourself one pronto!
-
3. Lucy Liu H&M 29/04/09
Lucy Liu was another famous fan of the Brit designer who turned up to check out his new collection, and enjoy a special performance from rock legend Grace Jones. The actress arrived sporting a floaty embroidered frock, teamed with a pair of so-nude-they’re-practically-invisible platforms. “I think Matthew's line right now is perfect timing,” she said at the event. “It is warm and gorgeous in New York and he always brings so much color and spring everywhere he goes.”
-
4. Alexis Bledel H&M 29/04/09
Alexis Bledel got her finest Matthew WIliamson frock on for the occasion, arriving in this neon-print shift from the spring summer mainline collection, which she teamed with some fierce cut-out heels. The Gilmore Girls starlet joined the rest of the VIP crowd at the exclusive party, which was held on The Majesty — a boat docked at the South Street seaport in Manhattan, which was lit up with neon pink lights in honour of the event.
-
5. Bar Refaeli H&M 29/04/09
For those select few on the guestlist, Manhattan became Cuba for the night. The beautiful Bar Refaeli also hit the lavish soiree, looking coolly casual in a simple black tee and ripped jeans. As guests arrived at the tropical themed bash, they were greeted by hosts and hostesses dressed as sailors and encouraged to browse the new range, whilst imagining they were on holiday in some far off exotic location.
-
6. Matthew Williamson and Daria Werbowy H&M 29/04/09
Man of the evening Matthew Williamson hit the black and pink carpet in one of his own designs from the high-street collaboration, which for the first time includes a range of menswear. The designer was accompanied by model Daria Werbowy, who was showcasing one of the popular dresses from the first collection (which you may remember Ginnifer Goodwin wearing on the red carpet not too long ago.) “Working with H&M has been such a wonderful experience,” the designer said after the party had died down. “The global launch event in New York City was a spectacular soiree. I was delighted to see so many of my friends from the fashion world support this collection.”
Helena Christensen H&M 29/04/09
After a star-studded bash in London last week, Matthew Williamson travelled stateside for the global launch of his summer collection for H&M in New York. Helena Christensen arrived to support her designer pal and the second wave of his high-end meets high-street collaboration. But we nearly had a heart attack when we discovered that the model’s oh-so-pretty smock dress was not mainline Matthew Williamson, but in fact a piece from the summer high-street range…. Available over here from the 14th May, and retailing at a credit-crunching £49.99! We HEART.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018