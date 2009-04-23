5 Mar 2018
Matthew Williamson for H&M Launch Party, London
-
1. Williamson Miller MW H&M 22/04/09
The cream of the London fash pack converged on Regent Street's H&M store yesterday to check out the hugely anticipated new collection from Matthew Williamson. Sienna Miller arrived at the store to celebrate with the man himself donning a cute patterned piece from his mainline collection — which she teamed with a chunky bangle, golden locks and glass of bubbly.
-
2. Williamson Barton MW H&M 22/04/09
Showing her appreciation for the hot high street collection was actress-turned-designer Mischa Barton. The OC starlet is an old friend of Matthew Williamson's, as well as being a consistent pioneer of his bright and beautiful mainline collections.
-
3. Huntington-Whiteley MW H&M 22/04/09
Having already had a sneak preview, the beautiful Rosie Huntington Whiteley was modelling the bright fuschia frock from the collection, which she toughened-up with co-ordinating studded belt and gladiator sandals.
-
4. Williamson Winstone MW H&M 22/04/09
Indulging in a spot of retail therapy was Jaime Winstone, who shopped till she dropped in a vibrant multi-coloured frock. By the look of that grin on her face, the actress was clearly pleased with her purchases, and finished off her shopping spree by joining Matthew Williamson for a cheeky beverage.
-
5. Williamson Savannah MW H&M 22/04/09
It certainly looked as though the high-street designer range was going down well amongst the celeb circle. Savannah Miller was also showing the love by planting a big smacker on the cheek of a chuffed looking Matthew Williamson.
-
6. Geldof MW H&M 22/04/09
The long wait was finally over. A queue of savvy shoppers snaked its way round the corner of Regent street, all eager to get their hands on the most covetable of pieces from the high-end meets high-street collaboration. Already inside checking it out for herself was Pixie Geldof, in her quirky checked trousers, leather jacket and beret combo.
-
7. Parfitt MW H&M 220/04/09
Jade Parfitt struck a pose inside the Regent street store having arrived to check out the new collection. The Brit model covered up her jewel-tone frock with a leather biker jacket for typical London street style.
-
8. Le Bon MW H&M 22/04/09
Dressed to the nines in her minidress and over-the-knee socks, Amber Le Bon cut a fine figure as she meandered through the store. The young model accessorised her cute frock with layered necklaces, monochrome heeled brogues and long tousled tresses.
-
9. Sienna Williamson Savannah MW H&M 22/04/09
Matthew Williamson invited sister act Sienna Miller and Savannah Miller come along to browse his new collection. The designer siblings looked pretty impressed by what was on offer, and joined the other glam guests in perusing the pieces on the rails.
Williamson Miller MW H&M 22/04/09
The cream of the London fash pack converged on Regent Street's H&M store yesterday to check out the hugely anticipated new collection from Matthew Williamson. Sienna Miller arrived at the store to celebrate with the man himself donning a cute patterned piece from his mainline collection — which she teamed with a chunky bangle, golden locks and glass of bubbly.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018