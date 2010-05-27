5 Mar 2018
Matthew Williamson Belvedere Party
1. PArty 270510 Matthew Williamson and Sienna Miller
Sienna and Matthew struck a pose in store as they sipped on a few cocktails at the designer's party for Belvedere vodka.
2. Party 270510 Alice Dellal
Alice Dellal showed off her signature quirky style credentials, matching a flying jacket with some denim hotpants.
3. Belvedere Party Little Boots
Matthew Williamson’s metallic frocks were the night’s most coveted, with both star of the night, Sienna and Little Boots, Victoria Christina Hesketh rocking the shimmering designs. The petite singer finished her autumn/winter number with some strappy heels and a fierce studded belt – we’re sure Matthew was pleased as punch!
4. party 270510 Matthew Williamson
Matthew Williamson got in on the girl time as he fooled around with sisters and design duo, Sienna and Savannah Miller, at the Bervedere party.
5. Belvedere Party Savannah
Sienna’s fashion partner and sister, Savannah Miller went for a classic dress-down look in a striped figure-hugging dress and denim waistcoat. She bought some glamour courtesy of high-stacked Miu Miu heels.
6. Belvedere Party Twiggy
Seasoned fashionista, Twiggy worked a smart-casual ensemble in some studded boots and a pretty patterned scarf.
7. party 270510 Tolula Adyemi
Model Tolula Adeyemi showed the Matthew Williamson shop’s dummies a thing or two about how to carry an outfit in a quirky combo of clashing prints.
8. Belvedere Party Peaches
Peaches Geldof went for glitz and glam in a sparkling loose fit dress and a rather intricate head-piece as she partied with Tyrone Wood, who looked gentlemanly in a classic cut suit.
9. Party 270510 Ben Grimes
Model Ben Grimes worked chic separates for the night of cocktails and fashion in a strong-shouldered blazer and printed skirt.
10. Belvedere Party Sienna
Sienna Miller did pal, Matthew Williamson proud, looking stunning in one of his autumn/winter designs. An oversized Prada bag and some vertiginous cage-wedges finished her look to perfection for the Bervedere vodka party.
