Mark Owen's Wedding
Mark Owen waved to fans as he arrived at Cawdor Castle for his wedding to Emma Ferguson flanked by his Take That buddies Howard Donald and Gary Barlow.
The blushing bride, Emma Ferguson, looked simply stunning in an antique-lace veil with a lacy, all-over beaded gown. Her bridesmaids wore 20s-style hairdos and frocks, which mirrored Emma’s own Big Day dress.
Aww. Mark Owen looked almost edible in his purple morning suit and white shirt, with his top hat ready and waiting to go! The groom could barely wipe the grin off his face. Cute.
Emma Ferguson made an-ultra-stylish and pretty bride as she arrived for her nuptials to Mark Owen in a simply stunning beaded lace gown and antique-lace veil, carrying a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.
Earlier in the day, Emma Ferguson wrapped up in a printed jumper and kept cool in yellow shades as she went to do some last minute check-ups of the venue where she married Take That’s Mark Owen.
