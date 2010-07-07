5 Mar 2018
Mario Testino Kate Who? Exhibition
1. KATE WHO - Kate and Jamie
Jamie Hince and Kate Moss looked picture-perfect in their smart all-black ensembles (we're loving Kate's Stella McCartney dress) at Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition.
2. KATE WHO - Kate Mario
Cool. Very cool. We love this shot of Mario Testino and his muse, Kate Moss.
3. KATE WHO - Kate
Kate Moss looked fab as she posed in front of a sexy café shot of her from the Mario Testino Kate Who? exhibition.
4. KATE WHO - Mario
What a striking shot. Mario Testino proudly posed in front of one of his beautiful prints at his Kate Who? exhibition.
5. KATE WHO Donatella
Donatella Versace got snapped in front of one of the super-cool life-size images at Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition.
6. KATE WHO - Donatella, Mario, Kate
As Kate Moss and Donatella Versace gave their best camera-smoulders, Mario Testino was beaming at his Kate Who? exhibition.
7. KATE WHO - Gwyneth
We loved Gwyneth Paltrow's look at Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition at Phillips de Pury in London. She worked summer shorts to perfection.
8. KATE WHO - Allegra Donatella
Donatella Versace and her daighter Allegra both looked fantastic in all-black ensembles at the Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition.
9. KATE WHO - Gwyneth Mario
Gwyneth Paltrow looked sun-kissed and gorgeous as she posed for pics with Mario Testino at his Kate Who? exhibition in London.
10. KATE WHO - Kate Donatella
Kate Moss enjoyed her night in the spotlight, and looked happy and relaxed as she caught up with a glamorous-looking Donatella Versace.
11. KATE WHO - Manolo
Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite shoe designer, Manolo Blahnik, put in a very smart appearance at Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition in London.
12. KATE WHO - Kate Anita
Looking gorgeous in her Stella McCartney dress and bedhead hair, Kate Moss posed for pics with the original 60s rock chick, Anita Pallenberg.
13. KATE WHO - Graham Norton
TV host Graham Norton rocked up to the exhibition in jeans and a grey sweater, sporting some designer stubble.
14. KATE WHO - Jamie Kate Mario
Jamie Hince, Kate Moss, and Mario Testino made an uber-stylish trio at the photographer's fantastic Kate Who? exhibition.
15. KATE WHO - bailey
Burberry's creative director Christopher Bailey donned a smart sky-blue shirt and charcoal suit for the Mario Testino Kate Who? exhibition.
