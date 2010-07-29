5 Mar 2018
Marc Jacobs Bang Fragrance Launch Party at Harvey Nichols
Marc Jacobs sandwiched between Mischa Barton and Daisy Lowe.
New best friends Mischa Barton and Jaime Winstone were at each other's side all night.
Headphones at the ready, Jesus Luz takes to the decks. He even plays a bit of Madonna...
Mischa Barton giggling away at Jaime Winstone.
Marc Jacob surrounded by a bevvy of beauties; Daisy Lowe, Erin O'Connor and Mischa Barton.
George Lamb, doing what he does best - looking gorgeous.
Florrie Arnold looking chic and stylish in her high-waisted camel coloured Sergio Rossi shoes.
Jesus Luz looks gorgeous in his plaid shirt.
Mischa Barton looked tres chic in her 80s body-con number.
Lulu Kennedy dons nude coloured sequins for the night.
Model of the moment Tolulah Adeyemi looked beautiful in her LWD.
Marc Jacobs admired his advertising poster, which he also stars in.
Models Erin O'Connor and Daisy Lowe both look effortlessly stylish.
Marc Jacobs with Scissor Sisters Jake Shears, who was also guest DJ for the night.
Wow! Daisy Lowe wears a sheer LBD and a Pauric Sweeney clutch.
Tolulah Adeyemi posing with Henry Holland.
Pop songstress Diana Vickers looked gorgeous in her summery frock.
It's all about the finishing touches, check out the BANG ice-cubes. Genius!
George Lamb is all smiles with Erin O'Connor.
Gareth Pugh turned up at the star-studded bash.
Beth Ditto in her LBD and metallic flats.
Pixie Lott stunning, all decked in lace.
Marc Jacobs poses with pop princess Pixie Lott.
You couldn't tear Marc Jacobs away from the lovely Beth Ditto.
Eliza Doolittle rocks some quirky legwear.
Beth Ditto is loving the Marc Jacobs poster campaign.
Jake Shears and Beth Ditto embrace in a hug.
While many opted for black, Jaime Winstone chose a far brighter dress for the party.
Macaroons were the dessert of choice for Beth Ditto.
Marc Jacobs can bang out a good advert that's for sure.
