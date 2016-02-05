Game Of Thrones Fans, We Might Just Have Made Your Dreams Come True

Game Of Thrones might not be back until April 2016, but this mini cast reunion is getting us seriously excited

Ok, so we’ve been trying to fill the Game Of Thrones shaped hole in our lives for a while now, but even we weren’t prepared for what just happened at our InStyle EE Rising Star party…

First came John Bradley, then Maisie Williams, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster has just (literally) joined the party. Yes! They’re all in the same room – and the same dancefloor, actually. It’s officially a Game Of Thrones reunion!

We haven’t seen these guys together since the unexpected final episode (come on Kit, you’re not dead…right?), but we’ve only gone and made your Game of Thrones dreams come true.

Aside from desperately holding back our Series 6 burning questions, we’re totally crushing on Maise’s floral Preen number, and Thomas’s eternally youthful looks. John, you’re definitely on our ‘love’ list, too.

And is that Will Tudor we spy being interviewed by InStyle's Josh Newis Smith too?

We can’t handle all the excitement! This comes after this Inbetweeners reunion earlier in the night too.

For more red-carpet arrivals, and all the inside happenings at the InStyle EE Rising Star party, click this way!