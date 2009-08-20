5 Mar 2018
Madonna's 51st Birthday Holiday
-
1. Madonna 180809 holding hands with Jesus
Left holding the, er, bag! Madonna and her partner Jesus Luz were super-cute as they headed out for dinner in Portofino. While perfect gent Jesus clutched her oversized patent bag, Madonna was ultra-chic in a puff-sleeved LBD and strappy platform heels.
-
2. Madonna 180809 at table with Jesus
Dinner date: Madonna and Jesus enjoyed a romantic dinner for two to celebrate her 51st birthday, and the sensible pair stocked up on water. Madonna looked sleek and chic in her V-back dress and slicked, low ponytail.
-
3. Madonna 180809 group shot
One for the photo album: Madonna, Jesus, Mercy and David cut the cutest image as they took in a boat ride while in Portofino to celebrate Madge’s 51st birthday. Loving the panama, Jesus!
-
4. Madonna 180809 in sea
Madonna really let her hair down on her 51st birthday holiday, giggling away as she splashed about in the ocean with Jesus Luz.
-
5. Madonna 180809 in black shorts/top
Forget a body-revealing bikini, Madonna opted for her signature sports luxe look in a personalized basketball kit when she enjoyed a dip in the sea.
-
6. Madonna 180809 with Jesus on boat
Aww. A swim followed by a cute cuddle made Madonna's 51st birthday holiday look heavenly.
-
7. Madonna 180809 going down steps
Dressed head-to-toe in Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna and her brood headed off to embark on a birthday boat ride to celebrate her turning 51.
-
8. Madonna 180809 with Lourdes
Like mother, like daughter: Madonna’s gorgeous girl Lourdes joined her for a spot of lunch and a luxury boat cruise looking cute in a ruffled navy top and denim shorts.
-
9. Madonna 180809 walking with man in green shirt
Madonna opted for a lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Cruise spring/summer 2010 collection for a lunch date with the design duo at their sumptuous home in Portofino.
-
10. Madonna 180809 walking with David
How cute is little David? Madonna took her son for a boat ride and then lunch with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana: bet he’s loving every minute of it!
Madonna 180809 holding hands with Jesus
Left holding the, er, bag! Madonna and her partner Jesus Luz were super-cute as they headed out for dinner in Portofino. While perfect gent Jesus clutched her oversized patent bag, Madonna was ultra-chic in a puff-sleeved LBD and strappy platform heels.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018