Some of London's most fashionable faces turned out for the MAC Salutes party, which was held at trendy London members club, The Hospital. Liberty Ross, Laura Bailey and Jacquetta Wheeler joined make-up artist Charlotte Tibury at the soiree thrown by the world-renowned make-up brand. Naturally, the girls were chit-chatting away about London Fashion Week. "I've seen Jaeger," said Jacquetta, "And I was in the Qasimi show which was so beautiful." Laura Bailey then chimed in: "I've actually been in the country with my kids all weekend," she explained. "But I did manage to see Jaeger today."