5 Mar 2018
MAC Salutes Party
1. Ross Bailey Tilbury Wheeler MAC party 22/02/09Some of London's most fashionable faces turned out for the MAC Salutes party, which was held at trendy London members club, The Hospital. Liberty Ross, Laura Bailey and Jacquetta Wheeler joined make-up artist Charlotte Tibury at the soiree thrown by the world-renowned make-up brand. Naturally, the girls were chit-chatting away about London Fashion Week. "I've seen Jaeger," said Jacquetta, "And I was in the Qasimi show which was so beautiful." Laura Bailey then chimed in: "I've actually been in the country with my kids all weekend," she explained. "But I did manage to see Jaeger today."
2. Egerton MAC Party 22/02/09The impossibly elegant Tamsin Egerton arrived at the exclusive MAC bash sporting a chic Jaeger LBD. Party guests were treated to bespoke Grey Goose cocktails such as 'Apple Flowers' - freshly pressed apple, elderflower cordial and vodka - and 'Cherry Petal Stings' - a mix of hibiscus flower syrup, cherry liqueur and pineapple juice. "I loved the Jaeger show," the actress enthused at the party. "I also loved Tod Lynn, because there was a pair of really long, floor-length leather trousers and I'm so tall it's really hard to find long enough trousers, so I loved that."
3. Haddow Tilbury MAC Party 22/02/09Along with renowned make-up artist Sharon Dowsett, Charlotte Tilbury was the lady of the evening, having been awarded the MAC Salutes prize for lifetime achievement in the fashion and beauty industry. Both artists were presented with a timeless piece of jewellery inscribed with a personal message to mark the occasion. The flame-haired artist was having a ball at the event, hanging out with guests including Nick Haddow.
4. Jagger Williams MAC Party 22/02/09
Dan Williams was the music maestro for the evening, getting the crowd moving with a mixture of classic party tunes and some old school rock and roll. Supportive wife Jade Jagger was naturally also present at the fashion party, dancing along all night by the side of the DJ booth. Partygoers dined on a delicious selection of canapes, which included mini Shepherd's Pies, mini Toad-in-the-Holes and Smoked Trout Bellinis.
5. Delevigne Cook MAC Party 22/02/09
Poppy Delevigne was super-stylish in her bold red blazer, leather trousers and tasseled bag, and arrived with her equally good-looking boyfriend James Cook. The Brit model, who has been spotted on front rows and at afterparties all over LFW, was partaking in some serious mingling at the exclusive party. All guests were treated to a fab goodie bag as they left the Hospital Club, which included four pieces of must-have MAC make-up.
