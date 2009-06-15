5 Mar 2018
Lulu Guinness party at the V&A
-
1. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Jones and Jasmine Gunniess
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Jones and Jasmine Guinness arrived at the Lulu Guinness 20th anniversary party together. Sophie worked a high street look in this blue skirt from COS which coordinated perfectly with husband Richard Jones's tie. Jasmine was her usual glamorous self in a lacy Pearl Lowe frock, Steve Madden heels and a Lulu Guinness Lobster bag.
-
2. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Lulu Guinness
Lulu Guinness ensured she was the belle of her very own ball in this Giles Deacon frock in stand-out purple with googly Pacman eyes. The evening not only celebrated her 20th anniversary in the fashion business but also marked the designer's involvement with London College of Fashion's MA in Accessories and Artefact design. Lulu will be collaborating with the college to create unique, one off pieces as well as helping hone the talents of the college's students so that they can follow in the footsteps of its alumni including Jimmy Choo, Patrick Cox, Rupert Sanderson, Linda (LK) Bennet and Georgina Goodman.
-
3. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Katy Perry
I kissed a Girl songstress Katy Perry popped an edgy outfit on and headed to Lulu Guinness's party. We love the bright orange skirt and layered tops... Skilful transseasonal dressing!
-
4. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Jade Parfitt
Jade Parfitt rocked up in a Louis Vuitton ensemble which she teamed with biker boots and promptly scored the highest fashion points of the evening.
-
5. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Lauren Laverne
Lauren Laverne was cute in her folded Disaya frock and carried Lulu's brand new birdcage bag, which enjoyed its fair share of the limelight at the party. And for good reason; the bag is the first of its kind. Give it a squeeze and you'll hear the bird tweet! It's a very decorative piece of wrist candy, though not the most practical; we're guessing you might just about get Lulu's essential beauty item - a red lipstick - in the carry compartment, and not a lot else. Lauren was on presenting duties at the bash, and commented on Lulu's involvement with LCF saying, "Lulu's scholarship is a fabulous idea. Supporting design students is crucial: They will make Britain a richer, cooler, more talked-about place in years to come as well as ensuring the future gaiety of the nation by creating beautiful things!"
-
6. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Camilla Rutherford
A blooming Camilla Rutherford chose a one-shouldered origami dress by Moschino to wear over her seven month bump. She teamed the frock with a gold version of Lulu's famous lips cluch bag.
-
7. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Florence Welch
Florence Welch aka Florence and the Machine worked a cute monochrome look as the backdrop for her red lips clutch bag which she matched to a slick of red lipstick. We love the layered look she's created with this lacy white dress under a short sleeved leather jacket... Our Flo is definitely one to take fashion notes from!
-
8. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Little Boots
Victoria Hesketh aka Little Boots donned a feather print mini dress for the Lulu Guinness bash. Guests were treated to a summery selection of cocktails including Passion Fruit Mai Tais, and Mojitos, while they grazed on Thai spiced beef rice paper wrap, smoked salmon with spiced shrimp and broad bean and feta mini filo tarts. Yum!
-
9. Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Jo Wood
The lovely Jo Wood was at the Lulu Guinness supporting her friend and joined Fashion Council chairman Harold Tillman and the do. "I'm off to Sadler's Wells after this," she told us, though she couldn't remember what she was going to see!
Party 100609 Lulu Guinness 20th Anniversary Party Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Jones and Jasmine Gunniess
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Jones and Jasmine Guinness arrived at the Lulu Guinness 20th anniversary party together. Sophie worked a high street look in this blue skirt from COS which coordinated perfectly with husband Richard Jones's tie. Jasmine was her usual glamorous self in a lacy Pearl Lowe frock, Steve Madden heels and a Lulu Guinness Lobster bag.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018