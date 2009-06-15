Lauren Laverne was cute in her folded Disaya frock and carried Lulu's brand new birdcage bag, which enjoyed its fair share of the limelight at the party. And for good reason; the bag is the first of its kind. Give it a squeeze and you'll hear the bird tweet! It's a very decorative piece of wrist candy, though not the most practical; we're guessing you might just about get Lulu's essential beauty item - a red lipstick - in the carry compartment, and not a lot else. Lauren was on presenting duties at the bash, and commented on Lulu's involvement with LCF saying, "Lulu's scholarship is a fabulous idea. Supporting design students is crucial: They will make Britain a richer, cooler, more talked-about place in years to come as well as ensuring the future gaiety of the nation by creating beautiful things!"