5 Mar 2018
Louis Vuitton Party
-
1. Louis Vuitton Party
All decked out in Louis Vuitton, Ashley Greene, Emma Stone and Freida Pinto were a truly stunning trio at the Beverly Hills store party. We’ll take all three outfits please!
-
2. Louis Vuitton Party
Wow! Easy A star Emma Stone looked ultra glam as she arrived at the Louis Vuitton store party in Beverly Hills. In a sparkling midi-length Louis Vuitton dress, Emma added a striped box clutch also by Louis Vuitton and nude Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She's definitely one to watch in the style department.
-
3. Louis Vuitton Party
Scream 4 stunner Emma Roberts was all smiles at the Louis Vuitton store party, and we would be too if we were wearing the label head-to-toe.
-
4. Louis Vuitton Party
We love the long sleeves and bare legs combo in Freida Pinto’s playful outfit. With a cute-as-can-be Peter Pan collar, the thigh-skimming Louis Vuitton mini was teamed perfectly with sky-high stilettos and a slick of red lipstick to match her peep-toes.
-
5. Louis Vuitton Party
Mixing an oh-so prim cardi and scarf with biker-style super-skinny leather leggings, Twilight star Ashley Greene nailed several trends - thanks to Louis Vuitton. Ruby red nails and lips picked up the too-cool tones in the LV clutch to pull the look together perfectly.
-
6. Louis Vuitton Party
Louis Vuitton model Dree Hemingway teamed a kimono-style printed dress with python print Christian Louboutin peep-toes for a print-tastic look.
