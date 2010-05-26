5 Mar 2018
Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison London Opening
-
1. Party 260510 Elle Macpherson and Gwyneth Paltrow
London ladies, Elle Macpherson and Gwyneth Paltrow looked absolutely fabulous at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Opening in London. Gwyneth pulled out all the stops in a beautiful frock from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2011 Collection.
-
2. Party 260510 Daisy Lowe Natalia Vodianova
Hot stuff ladies! Daisy Lowe and Natalia Vodianova both looked stellar last night and this comes as no surprise. Daisy Lowe wore a dress from the Louis Vuitton A/W 2010 collection while Natalia kept it springy with this season’s Louis Vuitton red-hot number.
-
3. Party 260510 Thandie Newton
Sigh. Thandie Newton was just heavenly in her mustard spring/summer 2009 minidress with exquisite beading at the waist. She completed her look with black courts and a pre-fall 2010 tortoiseshell clutch.
-
4. Party 260510 Gwyneth Paltrow
So stylish, so fashionable, so cute, we just love Gwyneth Paltrow in this Louis Vuitton Cruise 2011 keyhole dress, which she teamed with bow-embellished satin heels.
-
5. Party 260510 Leah Weller
Leah Weller hit the glamorous store opening party in a gold miniskirt and smart black blouse.
-
6. Party 260510 Gemma Arteton and Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith cuddled up to Prince of Persia star Gemma Arterton at the Louis Vuitton Maison London opening. Both ladies looked fab, with Paloma working the lace trend, and Gemma oozing grown-up glam.
-
7. Party 260510 Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper always looks so on trend. He was all-smiles in his Louis Vuitton S/S 10 tailored to perfection suit.
-
8. Party 260510 Catherine Deneuve
French actress, Catherine Deveuve, was a vision of pure elegance in a classic velvet dress at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Opening in London.
-
9. Party 260510 Tracey Emin
Artist Tracey Emin channelled pure elegance in an pencil dress with an emerald-green top.
-
10. Party 260510 Marc Jacobs
Designer extraordinaire, Marc Jacobs, was as cool as can be at the Maison opening in London.
-
11. Party 260510 Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodinova looked absolutely stunning wearing a mini fron the Spring 10 collection.
-
12. Party 260510 Thandie Newton Oswald Boateng
Thandie Newton sipped drinks with designer Oswald Boateng at the fabulous Louis Vuitton Maison opening in London.
-
13. Party 260510 Sophie Dahl
Oh how cute is she? Sophie Dahl looked super laidback and yet still gorgeous at the Louis Vuitton Maison opening in London.
-
14. Party 260510 Alice Dellal
Cool kid Alice Dellal attended the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Opening in an electric print mini dress which she worked to perfection.
-
15. Party 260510 Alexa Chung Pixie Geldof
Gal pals Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof posed for the cameras together while showing off their stunning Louis Vuitton outfits at the New Bond Street Maison Opening in London. Alexa wore an autumn 2010 skirt and delicate lacy top while Pixie rocked a tanatalising deep V-neck dress with striking orange lippie.
-
16. Party 260510 Elle Macpherson
Blonde beauty, Elle Mapherson showed off her perfectly sun-kissed pins in a white shift dress.
-
17. Party 260510 Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst was a part of the star-studded guest list at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Opening in London. She wore a gorgeous navy blue dress from the Louis Vuitton autumn 2010 collection.
