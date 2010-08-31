5 Mar 2018
Louis Vuitton LA Store Opening Party!
1. Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese shows off Louis Vuitton at its best in this 50s style skirt and oversized bow courts at the Louis Vuitton Santa Monica store opening. Her plunging corset top and hot red lips add that sultry look we love her for.
2. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell goes for pretty preppy in all-over print. The shirt and skirt combo are winner with cut-out heels and metallic clutch.
3. Kelly Brook
In a more muted look than usual, Kelly Brook was made for this dress with paisley embroidered detail. The belted waist and cowl neckline make for a chic finish.
4. Eva Amurri
Simply shimmering in this silver gown, Eva Amurri looks dazzling! Understated peeptoes and a satin clutch ensure all eyes are on the outfit!
5. Rachel Zoe
Super stylist Rachel Zoe goes for an all over black ensemble, but with the structured silhouette and cinched waist she’s far from blending into the crowd.
6. Cheryl Tiegs
Cheryl Tiegs kept it monochrome in a tailored blouse with spray-on skinnies. Topped off with a mix of cute bangles, Cheryl keeps her accessories super chic.
7. Julia Jones
This chic spotted print dress is a gorgeous alternative to all the leopard print we’ve seen recently. Julia Jones’ sleek ensemble has pushed the Twilight star up in the style stakes!
8. Molly Sims
Molly Sims looks sensational in this handkerchief hem top paired with simple cropped pants and classic shoes.
9. Serena Williams
Even wearing a leg cast, Serena Williams still manages to look stylish! Soft folds and ruffles add a floaty feminine touch to the dress.
