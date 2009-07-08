5 Mar 2018
Louis Vuitton Cocktail Party
1. Party 070709 Louis Vuitton Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel, otherwise known as Justin Timberlake’s other half, was at the Louis Vuitton cocktail party that took place at LV HQ in Beverly Hills last night. Biel wore an uncharacteristically girly outfit of layered flirty skirt with a polkadot voile teamed with a black blazer. We’re more often used to seeing the star in more conservative get ups. Makes a nice change!
2. Party 070709 Louis Vuitton Emma Roberts and Jessica Biel
New kid on the acting scene, Emma Roberts, seemed pleased to chat to her soon to be costar, Jessica Biel at the Louis Vuitton party. As well as Biel, Emma will be teaming up with aunt Julia Roberts in upcoming romantic comedy, Valentine's Day. The movie will feature an all star cast including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper and Ashton Kutcher. Can't wait!
3. Party 070709 Louis Vuitton Jaime King
Jaime King worked a fantastically fashion forward look of statement shouldered black and white dress teamed with outsized gold clutch bag and a shiny blonde bob.
4. Party 070709 Louis Vuitton Elizabeth Banks
It was a balmy summer evening in Beverley Hills last night, and the rooftop terrace at Louis Vuitton was a buzz with the great and the good of the fashion and film worlds chinking glasses and enjoying a fabulous evening. Actress Elizabeth Banks looked fantastic with her hair quiffed up ‘do, a statement necklace and an outfit that made the most of her toned bod.
5. Party 070709 Louis Vuitton Kat Dennings, Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel
Actresses Kat Dennings, Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel watched the sun go down on the glamorous Louis Vuitton party atop the fashion house’s Beverly Hill head quarters.
