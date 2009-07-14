5 Mar 2018
Louis Vuitton 40th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing
1. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Buzz Aldrin
Celebs and fashionistas gathered at the American Museum of Natural History in New York to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the moon landing. Guest of honour at the Louis Vuitton party, which marked 40 years since Apollo 11 made history, was Buzz Aldrin - the second man to set foot on the moon in 1969. Other guest included Miranda Kerr, singers Cassie and Estelle, Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr and star of The City, Whitney Port.
2. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Miranda Kerr
Australian model Miranda Kerr was also present to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the lunar landing. Wearing a floral ruffled dress, the model added a touch of ‘space' glam with an over-sized gold clutch by Louis Vuitton.
3. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Cassie
American RnB singer Cassie, looked stylish in an emerald green printed tulip skirt and see through black vest. The fashion forward diva (complete with Alice Dellal style hair 'do), finished off her looked with some bronze ‘space age' shoeboots, worn specially for the occasion!
4. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Estelle
British artist Estelle glistened in a LBD and finished off the look with some hot pink peep toe heels... Bang on trend there with her brights!
5. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl actress, Jessica Szohr took time out from filming the third season of Gossip Girl to sup cocktails with the crew at Louis Vuitton. Jessica mixed it upin a tailored military style jacket and a cute girly floral frock, and, just like her on-screen character Vanessa manages to pull off this ecclectic look spectacularly. Jessica will share her NYU room with new Gossip Girl character, Olivia Burke played by Hilary Duff in the third series.
6. Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Whitney Port
The City reality TV star Whitney Port looked stunning in this cut-out classic black dress. Whitney went with the lunar theme, donning silver metallic peep-toe heels and an on-trend accessory in the shape of her statement necklace.
Party 140709 Louis Vuitton Lunar event Buzz Aldrin
