Gossip Girl actress, Jessica Szohr took time out from filming the third season of Gossip Girl to sup cocktails with the crew at Louis Vuitton. Jessica mixed it upin a tailored military style jacket and a cute girly floral frock, and, just like her on-screen character Vanessa manages to pull off this ecclectic look spectacularly. Jessica will share her NYU room with new Gossip Girl character, Olivia Burke played by Hilary Duff in the third series.