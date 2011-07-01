5 Mar 2018
London Party Scene
-
1. London parties 2011
Where: Sunday Girl (aka Jade Williams) hosted party to launch Firetrap by Sunday Girl collection, 33 Portland Place, London
Style vibe: Sunday Girl was joined by VIPs from the world of fashion, music and TV to celebrate her stunning debut collection for Firetrap. Guests including Professor Green, Diana Vickers and the cast of TOWIE were treated to an exclusive live performance by Sunday Girl while slipping on delicious cocktails from the Mahiki coconut bar.
-
2. London parties 2011
Where: Diesel fragrance 'Loverdose' launch party, The Box, London
Style vibe: VIPs including Jameela Jamil, Sunday Girl, Bip Ling, Cara Delevigne and Amber Le Bon gathered at cool London hangout The Box to celebrate the launch of Diesel's new female fragrance "Loverdose." Guests were treated to a special live performance from Katy B with guest DJ BipLing taking over the decks later in the evening.
-
3. Matthew Williamson
Matthew Williamson launched the Häagen-Dazs Boudoir in London’s West End with a live interview with Cat Deeley in LA. The dapper designer made himself feel right at home in the cosy boudoir.
-
4. Bip Ling
Bip Ling was ready to party at the Häagen-Dazs Boudoir wearing a fab floral silk shirt and trousers teamed with yellow wedges.
-
5. Donna Air and Lisa Snowdon
Donna Air toughened up her Issa lace dress with chunky boots while Lisa Snowdon kept her Chanel bag by her side at the Häagen-Dazs Boudoir.
-
6. London parties 2011
Where: Emporio Armani Summer Garden Live, Bond Street Store
Style vibe: The second night in the series of live gigs held at the Emporio Armani Bond Street store's hidden garden. VIPs and industry insiders were treated to performances by Atlantic Records artists Plan B and Wolf Gang while they sipped on delicious bespoke cocktails by Ciroc Vodka.
One of the hosts for the evening, Ex-Bond girl Gemma Arterton worked sleek tailoring to perfection. Dressed in an elegant Emporio Armani tuxedo jacket, chic black trousers and finishing her look with an oversized clutch by George Angelopoulos, Gemma looked every inch preened to perfection.
-
7. London parties 2011
Where: Emporio Armani Summer Garden Live, Bond Street Store
Style vibe: Douglas Booth joined VIPs on the balcony to watch performances of two Atlantic record acts - Wolf Gang and Plan B. Sipping his Ciroc Vodka cocktail, The handsome actor opted for pared-down jeans, a simple tee and trainers finished with a sleek Emporio Armani jacket
-
8. London parties 2011
Where: Trust in Fashion Party, One Mayfair, London
Style vibe: At the VIP launch event, industry experts, designers and models including Sadie Frost, Poppy Delevigne and Bip Ling gathered at the fashionable One Mayfair to see the catwalk show styled by My-Wardrobe.com. Designer and actress Sadie Frost who co-hosted the charity event, went pared-down perfection is skinny grey jeans and casual jerseys.
-
9. London parties 2011
Where: Trust in Fashion Party, One Mayfair, London
Style vibe: Model Poppy Delevingne went for a sweet white maxi frock and accessorized with an eye-catching navy star printed blazer, black leather boots and a cross-body bag.
-
10. London parties 2011
Where: Aldo Get Lucky AW11 Campaign party, One Marylebone, London
Style vibe: Industry insiders and celeb fans gathered to hear Aldo's Creative Director Douglas Bensadoun unveil supermodel Lily Donaldson as the new face of the AW11 collection. Lily opted to flaunt those endless pins in a short white smock dress finished with a tailored blazer and ankle boots. Other guests included designer Henry Holland, Louise Roe and singer-model Sunday Girl who treated guests to an hours DJ set.
-
11. London parties 2011
Where: Aldo Get Lucky AW11 Campaign party, One Marylebone, London
Style vibe: Sipping on the delectable Vodka Sour cocktails and Champagne, models Jade and Jasmine were all smiles at the Aldo party. Jade opted for a simple sequin embellished shift dress while Jasmine rocked her signature edgy style in a newspaper-printed shirt and skinny black jeans brightened up with her trademark red pout.
-
12. Eliza Doolittle
Where: The tennis elite including Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and rising star Laura Robson, were joined by the likes of Eliza Doolittle, Henry Holland and Patsy Kensit for Richard Branson's annual Pre-Wimbledon party held at the ultra glamorous Rooftop Gardens, Kensington.
Style vibe: While one guest wore a dress made of tennis balls, singer Eliza went for tennis whites in a cute corseted mini-dress with chiffon wrap - both Dolce & Gabbana, accessorised with a Mulberry bag.
-
13. Serena Williams
Where: Tennis ace Serena Williams flew the style flag high for the team at the Kensington Rooftop Gardens Pre-Wimbledon party.
Style vibe: Serena worked a shimmering jade Burberry dress.
-
14. London parties 2011
The party: W Hotels Worldwide celebrated the premiere of W St. Petersburg with the For Russia With Love dinner held at Spice Market followed by drinks at Wyld. The event, supported by American Express, announced W St Petersburg’s charity of choice, The Naked Heart Foundation, and was hosted by Sadie Frost and attended by guest of honour and charity Founder Natalia Vodianova
The vibe: The W Hotel's Wyld bar played host to A-listers partying the night away for a Russia-themed party. InStyle joined the revelers after dinner, having just missed Anne Hathaway and promptly stepped on the toes of Jonny Lee Miller, danced with Tyrone Wood and spotted Nick Grimshaw chatting with Sadie Frost, a spectacularly dashing Dinos Chapman, Patrick Cox and Gary Kemp enjoying a drink and a serenely pregnant Charlotte Olympia gliding her way through the proceedings.
Style stars of the night? The supermodel host, Natalia Vodianova, in a body-con mini and model slash actress Tolula Adeyemi in a cute mini-dress from Religion.
-
15. Daisy Lowe
One of the hottest invites in May was the launch of Willa Keswick’s new West London boutique Village Bicycle. A host of top guests stopped by including, Daisy Lowe, Douglas Booth and Eliza Doolittle. With a BBQ and ice cream van outside and a photobooth inside (which Burberry model of the moment Cara Delevigne headed straight for!) it felt more like a mini Notting Hill carnival than a store launch.
-
16. Eliza Doolittle
Eliza Doolittle whistled her way down to Covent Garden for the launch of the new Sunglasses Hut in the London shopping hotspot. The popstrel tried on some super-cool catseye shades by Vogue Eyewear that looked picture perfect with her red lippy.
-
17. Sadie Frost
One half of Frost French, Sadie Frost sampled the same Vogue Eyewear pair as Eliza going for old school glam with silver Mary Janes and rouged cheeks.
-
18. Jaime Winstone
Jamie Winstone gave a great pout for the paps at the Sunglasses Hut Covent Garden store launch. We want those Versace sunglasses!
-
19. Henry Holland
Designer Henry Holland looked like he couldn’t have been happier than he was at the Sunglasses Hut launch. With Ray Ban shades and a cocktail in your hand, wouldn’t you be?
-
20. London parties 2011
Teaming a white 60s style shift dress from her new collection with nude heels and a Chanel clutch, Pixie Lott partied the night away at her Lipsy launch party in China White.
-
21. London parties 2011
The Saturdays’ Mollie King was all smiles at China White to celebrate the launch of Pixie Lott’s new Lipsy line. Although without new beau David Gandy, the stunning star looked sensational in a bandeau leopard print and black playsuit from Lipsy.
-
22. London parties 2011
Cute couple Rochelle Wiseman of The Saturdays and JLS’ Marvin Hume looked loved up at Pixie Lott’s Lipsy launch party. Wearing a backless beaded dress from Pixie’s new range, Rochelle swung a powder pink Chanel handbag by her side.
-
23. London parties 2011
Where: Nicholas Kirkwood shop opening
Style vibe: The gorgeous Freida Pinto (who is, frankly, even more stunning and bird-like in the flesh) hit the opening of the Nicholas Kirkwood shop in Mayfair's Mount Street sporting a colourful Peter Pilotto frock and patent peep-toes by the man himself. The designer took the opportunity to launch a special collection with the Keith Haring Foundation and Swarovski at the packed bash, where revellers spilled onto the street with their delish Chambord cocktails. How very London.
-
24. London parties 2011
Actress Emilia Fox and model Jacquetta Wheeler joined Jade Parfitt at the Petit Bateau Champagne Tea Part to launch the new Marylebone High Street store. Check out the Petit Bateau stripes on Jade!
-
25. London parties 2011
Twenty8Twelve designer Savannah Miller also perused the Petit Bateau collection with Jade. We're loving the red lips ladies.
-
26. London parties 2011
Where: New Look Style The Nation launch party, Sloane House, London
Style vibe: To celebrate the launch of New Look's T4 show, celebs flocked to Sloane House for a night of mojitos and dancing. Pixie Geldof went all-out grunge in her rock-ready ensemble mixing leather and khaki prints.
-
27. London parties 2011
Where: New Look Style The Nation launch party, Sloane House, London
Style Vibe: Designer Henry Holland worked fluro stripes at last night's New Look party finishing his look with some high-shine jewellery while Nick Grimshaw, who will be fronting the new T4 show, went for casual-smart in a crisp white shirt and trusted denim skinnies.
-
28. London parties 2011
Where: Wyld Wednesday launch at W London, Leicester Square
Style Vibe: Florence Welch and Skin joined fellow VIPs from the world of fashion, music and television to celebrate the launch of W London's new weekly party night, Wyld Wednesdays. Guests were treated to special Wyld Wednesday shots consisting of Tapatio Blanco, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave & grenadine syrup, Thai basil and bash of ginger beer.
Florence went for her signature vintage style with a pretty floral frock and matching white accessories while Skin opted for an all black ensemble with a leather maxi skirt and gorgeous embellished jacket.
-
29. London parties 2011
Where: Wyld Wednesday launch at W London, Leicester Square
Style Vibe: Sadie Frost and Pixie Geldof pose for a quick photo at the launch of the new party night every Wednesday at London's hottest new hangout; W London. We love Pixie's on-trend pastel green nail polish!
-
30. London parties 2011
Where: Mawi Store opening in Shoreditch, London
Style Vibe: Celebrating the opening of the first ever store from luxe jewellery designer Mawi, VIP guests including Daisy Lowe, Jade Parfitt and Jasmine Guinness partied away in a fun fairground styled extravaganza with a tarot card reader, lucky dip machines and reams of colourful balloons.
-
31. London parties 2011
Where: Maia Norman celebrated the launch of The Mother of Pearl M.O.P SHOP based at The Other Criteria, New Bond Street
Style vibe: A stylish bunch of musicians, models and fashion media gathered to toast the new trendy M.O.P boutique in New Bond Street. Musician Jarvis Cocker treated guests to the fashionable beats of the evening.
-
32. London parties 2011
Where: Maia Norman celebrated the launch of The Mother of Pearl M.O.P SHOP based at The Other Criteria, New Bond Street
Style vibe: Jade Parfitt showed off her model pins in Mother of Pearl skinny jeans and simple but chic black silk top. The VIPs sipped delicious Snow Queen cocktails served by Maddox private members club.
-
33. London parties 2011
What: Launch of the Belvedere Bloody Mary Brunch at London's Le Caprice hosted by Zac Posen
Style Vibe: Erin O'Connor never gets it wrong when it comes to elegant style. The supermodel had a monochrome moment in a Roksanda ruffled neck blouse, tailored Jaeger suit finished off with chic Office brogues and tan leather Cos bag.
-
34. London parties 2011
What: Launch of the Belvedere Bloody Mary Brunch at London's Le Caprice hosted by Zac Posen
Style Vibe: We're loving yummy mummy Jasmine Guinness's newspaper printed tie shirt - a great way to spice up a simple pair of skinny black trousers. She finished off her look with her trademark red lippy.
-
35. London parties 2011
What: Launch of the Belvedere Bloody Mary Brunch at London's Le Caprice hosted by Zac Posen
Style Vibe: Jade Parfitt mixed a bold graphic dress with a classic black leather jacket. No need for heels - with her long legs Jade simply slipped on some classic black ballet pumps.
-
36. Henry Holland party
Where: Henry Holland fashion fundraiser for Cancer Research UK - Debut
Style vibe: Held in a stunning converted church in London’s One Mayfair, the venue was impressively decked out with a huge central bar serving endless Pink Mojitos and dotted with huge glass bowls bursting with pink bonbons. Guests included Pixie Geldof, Jade Parfitt, Natt and Leah Weller, James Brown, Miquita Oliver, Nick Grimshaw, and of course Henry Holland.
-
37. Jameela Jamil
What: LACOSTE celebrated the launch of the new LACOSTE L!VE collection with an ultra cool east London party
Style vibe: Guests Jameela Jamil, Anouska Beckwith, Luke Worrall, Reggie Yates and Tali Lennox danced the night away to live guest performances from Wiley, Wretch 32 and DJ sets from Tayo, Seb Chew, Braiden and Getme.
-
38. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: Emilia Fox went gothic glam at the Vanessa G launch party. The actress showed off her post-baby figure in a super glamorous leather dress and statement white necklace while actress Naomie Harris wore a summer-ready silk dress and brilliant yellow Mary-Janes.
-
39. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: Sophie kept to her classic ladylike look adding bright eye-catching accessories and patterned tights to her fabulously fitted grey dress. She finished the look with a slick of bright pink lippy - we love!
-
40. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: Another all-black ensemble. Designer Jade Jagger mixed leather with silk and velvet and finished the look perfectly with snake-skin printed shoes and bag.
-
41. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: Jasmine and model Jade took their front row seats for the debut of the Vanessa G collection. The duo went for similar trends - red and black, both accessorising with Hollywood perfect ruby lips.
-
42. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: Actress Naomie Harris and TV presenter Konnie Huq definitely added a colour burst to the launch party last night! Konnie opted for a Canary yellow silk shirt teaming it with denim skinnies and nude peep-toe shoes.
-
43. London parties 2011
Where: Vanessa G launch party
Style vibe: It's all smiles for designer Jasmine Guinness and Vanessa G's owner Vanessa Gounden at the launch of her label at Banqueting House in Whitehall. The launch included a fashion show and after-party.
-
44. London parties 2011
Where: Thakoon cocktail event
Style vibe: Model Poppy and designer Lara made a stylish appearance at Soho House Basement for designer Thakoon Panichgul's first London party. We're loving Poppy's uber cool trophy jacket and Lara's take on the 70s trend with her flattering wide-legs.
-
45. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: We love Alexa Chung's mix-it-all-up style for the W Hotel launch party. The model and presenter went for double-denim (cut-offs and denim shirt), a duffle coat and stacked boots and pulls it off perfectly. If only we could too...
-
46. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: Turning to trusted black, Kate Moss looked suitably stunning for the launch of the swanky W Hotel party. The supermodel chose an all black ensemble of skinny jeans, a beaded top, tuxedo jacket and lace-up pointy boots - grunge glamour at it's best!
-
47. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: Model Alice Dellal showed her wild side in a cheeky leopard print slinky dress and leopard print wedges finishing her ever edgy style with a leather jacket for her appearance at the W Hotel launch party, London.
-
48. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: Always one to set our hearts racing, Dolce & Gabbana model David Gandy made a stylish entrance to the W Hotel launch party, teaming dark denim jeans with tailored jacket and tight black vest top, yum!
-
49. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: Model Olivia Inge made her W Hotel London party entrance in a simple tartan mini, black jersey and eye-catching Vivienne Westwood shoes.
-
50. London parties 2011
Where: W Hotel London launch party
Style vibe: Jade Jagger went for ruby red lips to give her black and gold outfit a colour lift. The jewellery designer hosted her very own Jezabel party on the west London floor of the hip hotel.
-
51. London parties 2011
Where: Bottega Veneta Private cocktail and Private Dinner
Style vibe: Gwyneth Paltrow made a stylish appearance at the Bottega Veneta cocktail and dinner party at Marks Club in London. The actress wore a elegant Bottega Veneta Nero Silk Crepe Tulle Dress, Petal Intrecciato Embroidered Nappa Knot and Buttermilk Suede Ankle Boots.
-
52. London parties 2011
Where: Bottega Veneta Private cocktail and Private Dinner
Style vibe: The oh-so-glamourous model mum went bold in leopard print harlem- style pants finished with a sleek white blazer, gold-toned capped heels accessorised with plenty of high-shine gold jewellery for the private bash hosted by Elizabeth Saltzman.
-
53. London parties 2011
Where: Bottega Veneta Private cocktail and Private Dinner
Style vibe: Model Poppy added a splash of colour to the glitzy dinner party in a midnight blue Bottega Veneta China Silk Taffeta Dress finished off with a very cool gold studded box clutch while Lady Sophia Hesketh opted for classic black in a Bottega Veneta Nero Light Cotton jumpsuit and show-stopping strappy sandals.
-
54. London parties 2011
Where: Bottega Veneta Private cocktail and Private Dinner
Style vibe: Socialite Tamara Beckwith was pretty in purple in this chic Bottega Veneta dress while make-up artist to the stars Charlotte Tibury rocked things up with her ultra-glamorous studded jacket.
London parties 2011
Where: Sunday Girl (aka Jade Williams) hosted party to launch Firetrap by Sunday Girl collection, 33 Portland Place, London
Style vibe: Sunday Girl was joined by VIPs from the world of fashion, music and TV to celebrate her stunning debut collection for Firetrap. Guests including Professor Green, Diana Vickers and the cast of TOWIE were treated to an exclusive live performance by Sunday Girl while slipping on delicious cocktails from the Mahiki coconut bar.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018