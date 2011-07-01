Where: Emporio Armani Summer Garden Live, Bond Street Store

Style vibe: The second night in the series of live gigs held at the Emporio Armani Bond Street store's hidden garden. VIPs and industry insiders were treated to performances by Atlantic Records artists Plan B and Wolf Gang while they sipped on delicious bespoke cocktails by Ciroc Vodka.

One of the hosts for the evening, Ex-Bond girl Gemma Arterton worked sleek tailoring to perfection. Dressed in an elegant Emporio Armani tuxedo jacket, chic black trousers and finishing her look with an oversized clutch by George Angelopoulos, Gemma looked every inch preened to perfection.