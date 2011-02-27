5 Mar 2018
London Fashion Week Parties
1. Alexa Chung
Liberty Fashion Week Party
After a busy day of shows Alexa Chung joined guests at Liberty for one of London Fashion Week's most star-studded events, with fellow guests including the Beckhams, Beth Ditto and a whole host of actors, designers and models.
2. Beth Ditto
Liberty Fashion Week Party
Gossip singer Beth Ditto lent her vocals to a live performance during Liberty's star-studded Fashion Week soiree.
3. Pixie Geldof
Liberty Fashion Week Party
It-girl Pixie Geldof worked the trend for neon in a colourful leather-edged shirt dress. She kept the look slick with a coiffed hairdo.
4. Henry Holland, Pixie Geldof
Liberty Fashion Week Party
After debuting his AW 11/12 collection earlier in the week Henry Holland joined celeb pals at Liberty's Fashion Week bash to celebrate. He sported a leather jacket of his own design which was quirked up courtesy of some tiger-print sleeves.
5. Erin O'Connor
Liberty Fashion Week Party
Erin O'Connor joined a model crowd at Liberty's fashion week party in cute monochrome look.
6. Alison Goldfrapp
Liberty Fashion Week Party
Alison Goldfrapp had opted for a quirky take on the fringing trend sporting a shaggy gold waistcoat over her otherwise all black look.
7. Jaime Winstone
Liberty Fashion Week Party
Jaime Winstone joined pals Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung for a night of Belvedere cocktails and celebrations at Liberty's Fashion Week bash. She opted in on the trend for brights in a pink fluoro maxi and printed monochrome jacket.
8. Clemence Poesy, Gemma Arterton, Emma Hill, Rebecca Hall, Kirsten Dunst
Mulberry After Show Party
Mulberry brought the outdoors indoors with their AW 11/12 show, and the woodland theme continued with their star-studded after party at Claridges. InStyle partied with a bevvy of stylish stars who all joined designer Emma Hill for the bash, including Clemence Poesy, Gemma Arterton, Rebecca Hall and Kirsten Dunst.
9. Kirsten Dunst
Mulberry After Show Party
Kirsten Dunst flew over from the States for the Mulberry show and after-party, and worked a disco-tastic look for the occasion in a silver lame mini topped with sultry smoky eyes.
10. Clemence Poesy
Mulberry After Show Party
127 Hours star Clemence Poesy had sung the praises of Mulberry’s Emma Hill's 70s-inspired new collection backstage at the show, and worked her own take on the trend at the glamorous party in a tiered ankle-grazing silk dress.
11. Rebecca Hall, Gemma Arterton
Mulberry After Show Party
Sporting a classic LBD, Brit actress Gemma Arterton hit the Mulberry party with friend and fellow star Rebecca Hall.
12. Juliette Lewis
Mulberry After Show Party
Juliette Lewis joined in the woodland-themed Mulberry party sporting a double denim combo.
13. Kele
Mulberry After Show Party
Former Bloc party star Kele had guests hitting the dance floor as he rounded of the night with a few tunes.
14. Alice Temperley
Temperley London After Show Party
Designer Alice Temperley helped host a post-show celebration at London's The Groucho club and enjoyed cocktails by Belvedere vodka.
15. Lou Doillon
Temperley London After Show Party
Model Lou Doillon was among the stars to hit Alice Temperley's after-party at The Groucho, and had a blast striking a pose in the party's photo booth.
16. Jade Parfitt
Temperley London After Show Party
Model Jade Parfitt made a stunning model for a lace mini from ALICE by Temperley.
