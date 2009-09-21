5 Mar 2018
London Fashion Week Mulberry Party
-
1. MULBERRY 210909 Emma Roberts and Tamsin Egerton
Emma Roberts (Julia’s niece) and Tamsin Egerton both opted for black playsuits as they posed for pics at the Mulberry party.
-
2. MULBERRY 210909 Nicola Roberts
Fringe benefits: Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts showed off her tiny figure in a tight-fitting, fringed emerald skirt and a cool cropped biker jacket.
-
3. MULBERRY 210909 Pixie Geldof
Velvet seems to be a new autumn/winter 09 celebrity favourite, and Pixie Geldof rocked the look in a navy jacket at the Mulberry bash.
-
4. MULBERRY 210909 Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark lifted her gorgeous sparkly black dress with an oversized pillar box-red clutch, which we’ve fallen in love with!
-
5. MULBERRY 210909 Sarah Harding
Carousel couture! Sarah Harding made the most of the fun fair theme at the Mulberry bash and hitched a ride on the carousel while looking cute in her red-heeled ankle boots and PVC mini.
-
6. MULBERRY 210909 Ben and Amber
Amber Le Bon showed off her inherited model looks in a slouchy navy dress and black ankle boots at the star-studded Mulberry party.
-
7. MULBERRY 210909 Erin o'Connor
Erin O’Connor worked at least two hot trends – harem pants and a sequin blazer – at the celeb-packed Mulberry bash.
-
8. MULBERRY 210909 Victoria Hervey and Sarah Harding
Lady Victoria Hervey and Sarah Harding glittered, giggled and glowed on at the bash, while the Girl Aloud enjoyed a lollipop.
-
9. MULBERRY 210909 Alexa Chung
Nautical-but-nice: Alexa Chung worked sailor-chic at the Mulberry bash in a striped navy cardie, which she paired with patent ankle boots.
-
10. MULBERRY 210909 Jameela Jamil
T4 presenter Jameela Jamil was perfection in her silver beaded minidress, which she teamed with a white cardie and a matching Mulberry bag.
-
11. MULBERRY 210909 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe sported the same gorgeous clutch that Leigh Lezark toted at the Mulberry party, and teamed hers with a long-sleeved, tie-front LBD.
-
12. MULBERRY 210909 David Walliams and Tamsin Egerton
He’s never far from a pretty lady! David Walliams set Tamsin Egerton off on a giggle gala when the pair caught up at the Mulberry party.
