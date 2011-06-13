5 Mar 2018
Lily Allen's Wedding
1. Lily Allen's Wedding
Lily was all smiles as she walked into the church on her wedding day with her father Keith Allen beaming by her side.
2. Lily Allen's Wedding reheasal
Looking calm and collected, Lily Allen had run through the rehearsal for her wedding the day before wearing Prada’s Mary Jane wedges. We hope the flooring in the church was stable!
3. Sarah Owen
Lily’s sister and business partner, Sarah Owen, opted for a thigh-skimming fit and flare dress for her sister’s big day. Acid bright heels completed the summery look.
4. Alfie Owen-Allen
Alfie Owen-Allen was looking dapper for his big sis’s wedding in a navy suit accessorised with gold mirrored sunglasses.
5. Harry Enfield
Funnyman Harry Enfield, Lily’s godfather, was there to offer the happy couple his congratulations.
6. Miquita Oliver
Pretty in peach, TV presenter Miquita Oliver acted as bridesmaid for Lily’s big day.
7. Lily Allen's Wedding
Happier than ever, Lily and Sam emerged from the church as man and wife amid beautiful bouquets of flowers.
8. Lily Allen's Wedding
Crowds waited outside the church to catch a glimpse of the new bride. A group of young girls even gave the mum-to-be a little gift.
9. Lily Allen's Wedding
Lily dangled the knitted characters the little girls had given her from her bouquet. Sweet!
10. Lily Allen's Wedding
Giving a quick wave to the press, Lily was whisked away to the wedding reception to celebrate.
