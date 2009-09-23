5 Mar 2018
LFW 25th Anniversary Party
-
She may have been wearing six-inch heels, but Victoria Beckham still didn't quite match up to the scaling heights of leggy Naomi Campbell. She did hold her own in the style stakes, however, looking gorgeous in the silk minidress from her spring/summer 2010 collection.
Three's a (cool) crowd: Victoria Beckham joined Stella McCartney and model Natalia Vodianova at Le Caprice for the exclusive fashionista's bash.
Naomi Campbell wowed in a zingy yellow and black lace overlay Alexander McQueen dress from the pre-spring/summer 2010 collection. The supermodel caught up with designer Stella McCartney at the bash, who also looked stunning in a belted black coat dress.
Agyness Deyn could have been mistaken for Cruella de Ville in her panelled monochrome shirtdress! The model looked super-cool, rocking the look with her new black hairdo and matching strappy wedges.
Claudia Schiffer went wild at the dinner in honour of 25 years of London Fashion Week in a gorgeous, vibrant animal-print mini, teamed with opaque tights and that oh-so-perfect hair.
In typical girls' night out style, Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell swapped gossip and oohed and aahed over each other's stunning outfits!
London Fashion Week pals Pixie Geldof, Daisy Lowe and Alexa Chung rocked totally different styles - rock chick, 80s, prom - but all looked fab at the Net-a-Porter-hosted London Fashion Week party.
Posh and Claudia made a striking pair in their stunning minidresses as they posed for pics at the star-studded party in thrown to celebrate 25 years of London Fashion Week,
Alexa Chung swapped her favourite chunky ankle boots for killer YSL heels at the London Fashion Week 25th anniversary party. She teamed her towering peep-toes with a prom-style floral-print dress. We like.
Daisy Lowe arrived at the bash in a super-short colour-block minidress and wrapped up in a wool-trimmed long black coat.
Strike a pose! Posh pulled her signature one-leg-forward pose as she showed off the silk minidress from her own collection.
