5 Mar 2018
Laurence Olivier Awards 2010
-
1. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Melanie Chisholm
Mel C was at the awards to perform and did so in true Spice Girl style, wearing a statement shouldered gown by fellow Spice, Victoria Beckham.
-
2. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Keira Knightley and Rupert Friend
Keira Knightley cosied up to boyfriend Rupert Friend at the Laurence Olivier Awards which took place in Lodon last night. Rupert was at the event to support girlfriend Keira who was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Misanthrope. Keira missed out to Ruth Wilson.
-
3. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson brought a pop of springtime colour to the proceedings in this stand-out bright orange gown. Teamed with her famous russet locks and gold clutch bag it was a winning outfit even if Gillian didn't go home with an award.
-
4. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Ruth Wilson Rachel Weisz
Ruth Wilson and Rachel Weisz showed off their prizes at the Laurence Olivier Awards last night. Both ladies opted for muted tones with Ruth wearing a velvet gown with sequin embellishment by Giorgio Armani while Rachel Weisz went for an off-the-shoulder pewter-grey gown by Narciso Rodriguez.
-
5. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall was ultra-stylish in her oyster-coloured Lanvin dress at last night's Laurence Olivier Awards. The Sex and the City actress teamed her one-shouldered ruffle frock with nude heels and relaxed updo.
-
6. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Jude Law
Jude Law brought his handsome self to the Laurence Olivier Awards and caused quite a stir among the ladies as he arrived. He was nominated for his role in Hamlet at the Donmar Warehouse and though he lost out on the gong Law said it was 'a huge honour' to be nominated.
-
7. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz went home with the award for Best Actress last night and we just love her red carpet gown. The off-the shoulder grey number is by Narciso Rodriguez, and Weisz teamed the look with raspberry-coloured lipstick and loose locks.
-
8. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Rupert Friend and Tamsin Greig
Rupert Friend and Tamsin Grieg are currently costarring in The Little Dog Laughed and they certainly looked as if they were having a laugh for the benefit of the paparazzi last night!
-
9. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Arlene Phillips
Arlene Phillips attended with daughter Abi with both ladies looking drop-dead gorgeous in floral print frocks. So You Think You Can Dance judge Arlene teamed her vintage frock with squishy gold bag.
-
10. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Sheridan SMith
Legally Blonde star Sheridan Smith attended the awards wearing a little black dress teamed with lipstick in a very Legally Blonde shade of hot pink!
-
11. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Barbara Windsor
Barbara Windsor gave the cameras a huge grin as she made her way into the Laurence Olivier Awards. The star wore a wrap-over sky-blue dress by Frank Usher and carried a sparkling clutch bag.
-
12. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley wowed at the Laurence Olivier Awards in her digital print maxidress by Erdem. The star attended with boyfriend Rupert Friend and though she was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Misanthrope, she was pipped to the post by Ruth Wilson for A Streetcar Named Desire.
-
13. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Hayley Atwell
The gorgeous Hayley Atwell was in attendance and kept things classic in a little black dress teamed with black platforms and pillarbox-red nails.
-
14. Laurence Olivier Awards 220310 Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend looked dapper in his suit and pale blue tie at last night's Laurence Olivier Awards.
