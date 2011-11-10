Lanvin Fashion Show

Lanvin Fashion Show
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Joanna Cross
10 Nov 2011

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz unveiled his spring collection to Hollywood's most fashion-forward celebs, including Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldana, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba, at Carondelet House. SEE STYLE PICS!

More Awards & Events

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top