Fashion designer Alber Elbaz unveiled his spring collection to Hollywood's most fashion-forward celebs, including Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldana, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba, at Carondelet House. SEE STYLE PICS!
Lanvin Fashion Show
1. Jessica Alba and Zoe Saldana
2. Katie Holmes
How spectacularly modern does Katie Holmes look? We love everything about this look, from the plaited up-do to the burnished gold tee and wide-leg trews.
3. Katie Holmes and Zoe Saldana
Katie Holmes shared a laugh with fellow front-rower Zoe Saldana at the Lanvin fashion show.
4. Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe
Jessica Alba teamed her geometric-printed circle frock with the coolest pair of wedge sandals we've ever seen! The actress posed for snaps with uber-designer and fellow yummy mummy Rachel Zoe.
5. Alber Elbaz and Demi Moore
A long-time fan of Lanvin, a be-spectacled Demi Moore joined designer Alber Elbaz in head-to-toe black at the bash.
6. Elle Fanning
Whippersnapper Elle Fanning added a playful touch to her shift dress and blouse combo with an embellished headband.
7. Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson
While Matt Bellamy was kooky in a feather-festooned hat, his fiancee Kate Hudson was classically cool in a draped ivory cocktail dress by Lanvin.
8. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana offered a jolt of colour in her block-hue red, orange and purple drop-waist frock.
9. Liz Goldwyn and Dita Von Teese
Burlesque performer Dita Von Teese worked monochrome prints in a ladylike shape on the front row.
