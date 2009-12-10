5 Mar 2018
Lady GaGa wows at The Royal Variety Show
-
Teen-star Miley Cyrus met Lady GaGa backstage. We can’t imagine what they said to each other but they couldn’t look more different with Miley in a leather jacket, hot pants and biker boots while GaGa wore a red PVC dress.
-
X Factor winner Alexandra Burke sang her new single The Silence dressed in a sexy American Footballer outfit at The Royal Variety Show in Blackpool.
-
Lady GaGa dressed in another unique outfit for her appearance in front of the Queen in Blackpool. She dressed in a red PVC outfit complete with an Elizabethan-style ruff and glittery red eye make-up.
-
Miley Cyrus performed an energetic dance routine as she sang her hit Party In The USA in front of a American flag backdrop and a number of male dancers. The teen star wore black leather hot pants, crop top, leather jacket and biker boots.
-
This picture looks like it would be better suited in a Dali museum rather than on The Royal Variety Show stage for Lady GaGa’s performance. GaGa was suspended in mid-air while she played on a grand piano balancing on stilts.
-
Katherine Jenkins stunned in two different outfits on stage at The Royal Variety Show. Katherine started off in a strapless cream gown with silver embellishments in front of a huge backdrop of butterfly wings before changing into a black-feathered outfit.
-
Anastacia wowed the crowds at The Royal Variety Show dressed in a floor-length sequin dress with a thigh-high split and gold-strappy heels. She joined Lulu and Chaka Chan for a group performance on stage.
-
Britain’s Got Talent classical singer Faryl Smith led the National Anthem to open this year’s Royal Variety Show dressed in a shimmering strapless dress with a cute bow detail.
-
Mika sang his hit Rain holding an umbrella while metallic ticker-tape literally rained from the ceiling.
-
Backstage, Michael Buble posed for a picture with Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins who wore an elaborately embellished bodice for her performance on stage.
-
Dressed as a red PVC clad Elizabeth I, Lady GaGa curtsied when she met the Queen after her performance on stage at The Royal Variety Show.
-
Miley Cyrus changed out of her performance outfit for a demure and classy floor-length orange dress.
-
Canadian crooner Michael Buble took to The Royal Variety Show stage in a chic suit as he sang Cry Me A River.
-
Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity put on another show-stopping routine in front of the Queen in Blackpool. The 11-strong dance crew wore matching red and black military jackets and black caps.
