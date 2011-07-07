5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss Wedding
1. Kate Moss dress
Taking their first walk as husband and wife, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince couldn't have looked happier on their big day.
2. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince wedding party
Kate Moss got her dream of a quintessentially English wedding in the Cotswolds. What a gorgeous wedding party!
3. Kate Moss dress
Blushing bride Kate Moss looked stunning on her wedding day in a beautiful vintage-esque veil and sparkling Galliano wedding gown.
4. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
You may kiss the bride! Jamie Hince cosied up to new wife Kate as they celebrated their wedding vows.
5. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
Looking every inch the gorgeous newlyweds, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince posed for some quickie wedding pics.
6. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
Just married! Kate Moss and Jamie Hince packed into the Silver Rolls Royce with Lila Grace as they headed off to celebrate.
7. Kate Moss bridesmaids
How cute! Kate Moss' beautiful bridesmaids including daughter Lila Grace struck a pose for the cameras.
8. Jade Jagger
Kate Moss' pal Jade Jagger relaxed outside the Swan pub with friends as part of the wedding party.
9. Kate Moss Wedding dress
Kate Moss arrived at her wedding to Jamie Hince in a stunning lace vintage-esque veil with ivory headband and delicate diamonte detailing. Holding a delicate bouquet of white flowers matching those worn in the headband of daughter and bridesmaid Lila Grace, Kate sat next to dad Peter as he prepared to walk her down the aisle. The blushing bride arrived in her favourite silver Rolls Royce.
10. Kate Moss wedding pictures
Beautiful bride Kate Moss couldn't have looked happier as she arrived at St Peter's church to marry Jamie Hince.
11. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
Looking every inch the loved-up couple, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince went for the 'something blue' look colour co-ordinating their outfits. How cute!
12. Sadie Frost at Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
Kate's BFF Sadie Frost arrived early on in the day to help with wedding preparations. As stylish as ever, Sadie worked a cool blazer and Breton striped tee with skinny jeans and scarlet red suede boots.
13. Alison Mosshart and Lila Grace at Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
Jamie Hince's more unconventional Best Man The Kills' bandmate Alison Mosshart arrived for rehearsals with Kate's daughter and bridesmaid Lila Grace.
14. James Brown at Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
Celeb hairstylist and Kate's close pal James Brown arrived for the rehearsal - ready to get Kate's lustrous locks into tip-top shape for her big moment.
15. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
The look of love! Kate and Jamie get ready for their three day wedding extravaganza.
16. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
The dresses, the dresses! We can just make out a hint of red fabric peeking out from the dress covers. Will the bridesmaids be in scarlet? We can't wait to find out.
17. Church where Kate Moss and Jamie Hince will get married
The picture postcard setting of St Peters church in Little Faringdon Lechlade in the Cotswolds will be the place Kate and Jamie exchange their vows - before heading back for the big party.
18. Kate Moss arriving at the Swan pub after wedding rehearsals
Kate Moss stepped out of a blue mini van ready to start wedding rehearsals - no doubt her wedding car on the day will be a little more stylish.
19. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding in the Cotswolds
Posing for a quick pic outside the Swan Pub in Lechlade in the Cotswolds, happy couple Kate and Jamie got ready to rehearse their big day. Kate went ultra boho in her pale blue 70s style dress with velvet ribbon trim and blouson sleeves.
20. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince arriving at the Swan pub after wedding rehearsals
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince arrived at the the Swan pub after visiting the church where they will be wed.
21. Jade Jagger at Kate Moss and Jamie Hinces' wedding rehearsals
Peeking out of the window of the Swan pub, Kate's pal Jade Jagger was on hand to lend her support for the big day. We wonder who she's texting.
22. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding rehearsals in the Cotswolds
Dubbed Moss-Stock, Kate's wedding to musician Jamie was bound to have a musical element and these three singers were spotted leaving the wedding rehearsal.
23. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding rehearsals in the Cotswolds
More musical preparations for Kate's big day - the Kings Choir from Gloucester have been busy rehearsing in the church ready to serenade the newly-weds.
24. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding rehearsals in the Cotswolds
Ready to light up the party, pretty candles neatly adorn the trees in Kate's garden in Little Faringdon in the Cotswolds. No doubt they'll be illuminating the bash well into the early hours!
25. Kate Moss shopping in preparation for her wedding
Kate Moss did some last minute shopping in preparation for her wedding in a pair of black city shorts and splashy printed blouse with a classic black blazer and accessorised the look with a floppy 70s style hat, round shades and classic black Pretty Ballerina flats. And toting a Manolo Blahnik shopping bag - we're wondering if they contain THE shoes for the day.
26. Kate Moss shopping in preparation for her wedding
With wedding plans in full swing, Kate Moss managed to go about her day’s duties come rain or shine in a trendy belted trench teamed with her favourite accessory of the moment, the floppy fedora.
