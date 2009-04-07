Kate Moss's birthday celebrations began in a civilised enough fashion. On Thursday, the day before her actual birthday, she headed to favourite haunt, China Tang at the Dorchester with Jamie Hince in tow to dine on dim sum and sup champagne in the first instalment of what turned into a four day birthday bash. In perfect Moss style, Kate sported a black mini dress with hippyesque pendant and shaggy black coat. The surprise of the evening was Kate and Jamie's choice of dining companions; England football player Peter Crouch and his WAG-tastic girlfriend, Abigail Clancy. However the double date seemed to go well with the four finally leaving the Dorchester at 4am.