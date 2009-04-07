5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss throws a medieval 35th birthday party
-
1. Kate Moss 1 Bday Party 16/01/09Thursday night was Mossy's pre-party dinner. She kept it casual in stripey matelot top, leggings and ankle boots as she headed for dinner at the Dorchester's China Tang restaurant with Jamie Hince, Peter Crouch and Abigail Clancy. It was a relaxed evening, but, Kate being the party animal she is it was just the first of four days of extensive celebrations.
-
2. Moss Hince Moss Bday 16/01/09Kate Moss's birthday celebrations began in a civilised enough fashion. On Thursday, the day before her actual birthday, she headed to favourite haunt, China Tang at the Dorchester with Jamie Hince in tow to dine on dim sum and sup champagne in the first instalment of what turned into a four day birthday bash. In perfect Moss style, Kate sported a black mini dress with hippyesque pendant and shaggy black coat. The surprise of the evening was Kate and Jamie's choice of dining companions; England football player Peter Crouch and his WAG-tastic girlfriend, Abigail Clancy. However the double date seemed to go well with the four finally leaving the Dorchester at 4am.
-
3. McCartney Moss Bday 16/01/09Part II of 'Kate Moss turns 35' involved a celebrity-studded medieval themed bash at her St John's Wood mansion. And Ms Moss seemed determined not to do things by halves. Throughout the day, paparazzi stationed outside the house looked on as crates of champagne, vodka and beer were delivered as well as a whole pig on a spit for a hog-roast which had to be carried in by two men. Come evening it was time for the stars to arrive, among them longtime pal of Kate, fashion designer Stella McCartney who was dressed in a glimmering gold jacket.
-
4. Frost Moss Bday 16/01/09The Primrose Hill set were out in force including Sadie Frost who arrived in a black frock and polka dot capelet to the medieval themed party. Sadie stayed sober throughout what was surely a debauched affair, driving home at 1am.
-
5. Tilbury Moss Bday 16/01/09Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury donned an appropriately glamorous gown and prepared to party as she arrived in St John's Wood for the event. Tilbury and Moss have been firm friends for years and share a love of holidaying in Ibiza where Charlotte was married in a celeb-tastic wedding which Moss attended.
-
6. Brown Moss Bday 16/01/09Moss's hairstylist and BFF James Brown donned this kooky ensemble as he arrived at the party. We're not entirely sure of the significance of what appears to be a curtain tie-back around his neck but we're guessing there's some medieval reference in there somewhere
-
7. Linda Moss Bday 16/01/09Kate's Mum Linda Moss was invited to the extravagant medieval bash along with Kate's celebrity pals. Perhaps having had less experience of a paparazzi following Linda had a little trouble negotiating her way into her daughter's house. Luckily there were plenty of bouncers on hand to keep the hordes at bay.
-
8. Kate Moss 2 Bday 16/01/09With all her guests awaiting her presence in her North London mansion, it was finally time for Kate Moss to make her way to her own birthday party. Kate had spent the early evening back at the Dorchester getting ready with mum Linda, Jamie Hince and pals. Kate bundled her flowing black gown into the taxi for the ride back home where she made her entrance into her house which had been redecorated with a stuffed stag's head, wooden Tudor-look benches and candelabra befitting the party's theme.
-
9. Kate Moss 3 Bday 16/01/09As Kate arrived at her North London home, the full-glamour of her dramatic black gown was revealed. Layers of inky black tuille trailed in her wake as she climbed the stairs into her medieval themed party. The dress was created by stylist-designer Kate Halfpenny who designed and made three different dresses which were worn by Kate over the course of the celebrations.
-
10. Halfpenny Bday 16/01/09This is Kate Halfpenny, the designer who was charged with dressing Kate for her monumental birthday bash. Halfpenny is a former St Martin's graduate who is used to dressing celebrities including Erin O'Connor and Emilia Fox for red carpet events and weddings. Halfpenny designed and made from scratch each of Kate's dresses as well as sourcing the vintage 1930s gown she wore on the final day of the celebrations.
-
11. Kate Moss 4 Bday 16/01/09Getting Kate from her front door and into her chauffer driven car was no mean feat. Kate remained unphased by the attention and let her bodyguard wrestle her a path through the hordes.
-
12. Taylor Moss Bday 16/01/09
Davinia Taylor is Kate Moss's longtime party pal and partner in crime and she was with Kate every step of the way as she partied on into her 35th year.
-
13. Kate Moss 5 Bday 16/01/09Kate left her house showing off some newly highlighted locks. We're guessing BFF and hairdresser extraordinaire James Brown had a key role to play during the party preparations.
-
14. Kate Moss 6 Bday 16/01/09It was the day after the night before but Kate Moss showed her stamina as she made a wardrobe change and left her home, guided past the waiting throng of paparazzi by a bouncer. The supermodel wore a long sheer off-white 1930s vintage dress with a black jacket over the top and sped off in a taxi… Rumour has it that Topshop boss Sir Phillip Green had organised for the party to continue in Paris.
1 of 14
Kate Moss 1 Bday Party 16/01/09
Thursday night was Mossy's pre-party dinner. She kept it casual in stripey matelot top, leggings and ankle boots as she headed for dinner at the Dorchester's China Tang restaurant with Jamie Hince, Peter Crouch and Abigail Clancy. It was a relaxed evening, but, Kate being the party animal she is it was just the first of four days of extensive celebrations.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018