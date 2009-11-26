5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss parties with Take That
1. PLAYSTATION Kate Moss
So cool, we love Kate Moss’s effortless yet funky chic as she arrived at Take That’s PlayStation party in a trendy leather miniskirt and ballet pumps, with a fab fringed bag to finish.
2. PLAYSTATION Pixie
Everyone let their hair down at Take That’s fun-filled PlayStation SingStar game launch – including Pixie Geldof in a trendy animal-print shirt.
3. PLAYSTATION Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen
Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen hit the Tabernacle bar in Notting Hill for the launch of their new PlayStation SingStar game.
4. PLAYSTATION Paloma Faith
Singer Paloma Faith was her usual kooky self at the PlayStation party, standing out from the crowd in a baby-pink sequin-covered floor-sweeper and matching beret.
5. PLAYSTATION Kate Moss and James Brown
Kate Moss and her BFF, hairdresser James Brown, showed off their fancy footwork on the dance floor. We love Kate’s trendy yet relaxed mix of leather miniskirt and ballet pump shoes.
6. PLAYSTATION Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens joined the over-the-knee boots celebrity fan club last night as she hit the Take That PlayStation SingStar game launch in Notting Hill. We love this look – it’s sexy and chic.
7. PLAYSTATION James Corden
Gavin & Stacey star James Corden joined the Take That boys on stage at the PlayStation bash in Notting Hill, and the funnyman looked to be having the time of his life!
8. PLAYSTATION Jenny Frost
Former Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost was smart in a so-now white blazer worn with wide-legged black trousers and a slouchy black top.
9. PLAYSTATION Pixie
Biker chick through-and-through, Pixie Geldof channelled her not-so-inner rocker in chunky buckle boots, leather trousers and a cool leather jacket.
10. PLAYSTATION James BRown
Hairdresser James Brown accompanied Kate Moss to the PlayStation party in Notting Hill, and looked cool in black skinnies and scuffed brown boots.
11. PLAYSTATION Kate Moss
Kate Moss proved she’s a veritable Take That fan when she took to the dance floor as Gary performed their hits.
12. PLAYSTATION Ben Grimes
Model and fashion designer Ben Grimes was totally rock chick in leather trousers and studded over-knee boots.
13. PLAYSTATION James Corden
James Corden wrapped up in a double-breasted black coat and jeans as he partied the night away with Take That at the launch of their new PlayStation SingStar game.
