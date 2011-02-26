5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss Longchamp party
1. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Kate Moss was looking unbelievably chic at the launch of her latest collection of handbags for Longchamp. The supermodel donned a black satin jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist with a belt as she unveiled her line-up of zebra-print and black leather creations.
2. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Fashion photgrapher Mario Testino, who has shot Kate hundreds of times, was at the event to support his long-time friend. The snapper was spotted earlier in the day sitting front row at the Burberry fashion show.
3. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Kate's long-time pal Sadie Frost joined the supermodel at the party wearing a cute ruffled shell top and black minishorts. The duo are part of what is known as the Primrose Hill set, which includes Frost's ex, Jude Law, and Meg Matthews.
4. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Kate planted a peck on her younger brother Nick's cheek at the fashion party, where the drinks were flowing and the tunes were pumping.
5. Natalie Hartley and Nick Grishaw
InStyle's very own Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley hit the event in an oversized Topshop knitted jumper and a vintage lace skirt. Her bottom-studded Alexander Wang bag was much-admired at the bast. Here she pals around with TV and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw.
6. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Presenter Donna Air looked beyond adorable in a ruffled green dress accessorised with a black belt and snappy turquoise clutch.
7. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
We can see where Miss Moss gets her genes from. Her mum Linda was also at the event looking every inch as youthful and fashionable as her supermodel daughter.
8. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Topshop boss Philip Green and his daughter Chloe put in an appearance in between other London Fashion Week events. Kate is due to design her last ever collection for Topshop - rumoured to be a reprisal of her most popular designs - later this year.
9. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
The Strictly Come Dancing presenter was glowing in a black satin dress and It-accessories, including a studded bracelet and chain-strap handbag.
10. PARTY KATE MOSS 220910
Meg Matthews, turned up in the colour of the night (black, of course) to support her best pal.
