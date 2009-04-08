Obviously one night of partying was never going to be enough to celebrate the launch of America's first standalone Topshop store, so Kate Moss welcomed another host of starry guests to day two of the celebrations. Jennifer Lopez was one such fan who hit New York eaterie Balthazar for a VIP dinner, before hitting the store for a browse. The singer flaunted those famous curves in a figure-hugging strapless dress, while Kate was her usual sleek self in a pretty chiffon frock and signature black blazer.