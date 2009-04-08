5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss launches Topshop New York
-
1. Moss Lopez KM Topshop NYC Launch 01/04/09Obviously one night of partying was never going to be enough to celebrate the launch of America's first standalone Topshop store, so Kate Moss welcomed another host of starry guests to day two of the celebrations. Jennifer Lopez was one such fan who hit New York eaterie Balthazar for a VIP dinner, before hitting the store for a browse. The singer flaunted those famous curves in a figure-hugging strapless dress, while Kate was her usual sleek self in a pretty chiffon frock and signature black blazer.
-
2. Jacobs KM Topshop NYC Launch 01/04/09If there's any indication that High Street is now more acceptable than ever, it's having someone like Marc Jacobs attend a store opening. Looking every inch the loved-up couple, the NY designer arrived hand-in-hand with his new fiancée Lorenzo Martone. Dressed casually in trench coats and cardies, the duo entered the store to have a browse — proudly flashing their new engagement rings to everyone.
-
3. Dawson KM Topshop NYC Launch 01/04/09Rosario Dawson was pretty in pink at the store launch party in her rose-hued asymmetric Monique Lhuillier frock, with golden embellished neckline and co-ordinating metallic shoes. The actress was all smiles as she hit the New York flagship store — but it's hardly surprising… Us Brits know that a good old shopping spree in Toppers is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face!
-
4. Lopez Anthony KM Topshop Launch 01/04/09Jennifer Lopez brought her equally stylish hubby Marc Anthony along with her for the VIP store opening, who donned a fashion-forward check-print blazer and grey scarf. The doting parents left twins Max and Emmy at home to enjoy a well deserved night of mingling with the fabulous and fashionable.
-
5. Palmero KM Topshop NYC Launch 01/04/09Looking fresh-faced was socialite Olivia Palermo, who arrived sporting a grey tiered shift, teamed with a cute black embroidered jacket and stunning statement necklace. The fashionista has been living it up in New York having appeared in The Hills spin-off The City, which documents her time as a fash assistant for Diane von Furstenberg.
-
6. Donaldson Topshop NYC Launch 01/04/09The new flagship store launch enticed some of the most stylish faces from the world of film, music and, of course, fashion. The ever-beautiful Lily Donaldson was representing the Brits alongside fellow model Kate Moss, and arrived looking cool 'n' casual in a black faux fur coat over a simple print tee.
-
7. Moss KM Topshop Launch 01/04/09Welcoming guests to the launch alongside Topshop boss Philip Green was Kate Moss. The supermodel looked delighted with the warm reception that the New York store was receiving, which also coincided with the release of her latest collection for the high street shop.
-
8. Delevigne KM Topshop Launch 01/04/09
Poppy Delevigne was another stylista to attend the star-studded dinner at Balthazar's before enjoying drinks and music at the huge Manhattan flagship — courtesy of the store's very own DJ Booth. The model turned heads in her black and gold outfit, teaming a sequined top with a leather biker jacket and token piece of Chanel arm candy.
-
9. Harry KM Topshop Launch 01/04/09Looking as fierce as ever was the legendary Debbie Harry, who was looking to kit herself out in some new Topshop clobber. The beaming singer was wrapped up warm in a cool hooded coat, and joined the other A-listers in browsing the rails of the high street haven.
