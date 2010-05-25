5 Mar 2018
Kate Moss for Topshop Launch Party
-
1. TOPSHOP 200510 Kate Moss
Kate Moss arrived at the Brompton Road Topshop store opening with the shop's boss Sir Philip Green. The model looked stunning in a cute button-detail playsuit from her new summer collection for Topshop, which she actually wore back to front, with her signature black blazer and Louboutin Pigalle heels.
-
2. TOPSHOP 200510 Poppy
Poppy Delevigne was super-cool and casual in skinny jeans, embroidered boots a loose tee and a studded bag.
-
3. TOPSHOP 200510 Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone rocked summer's lace trend, and went daring by teaming the sheer cream dress with black underwear.
-
4. TOPSHOP 200510 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke piled up her shopping bags at the launch of the Brompton Rd Topshop store opening, where some lucky celebs got to snap up some of Kate Moss's new collection before it hit stores today. The singer looked super-cute in a burnt-orange beaded dress from Topshop's main range.
-
5. TOPSHOP 200510 Daisy Lowe
Ooh, we love Daisy Lowe's floaty floral maxidress, which she teamed with a thick nude waist belt. Gorgeous.
-
6. TOPSHOP 200510 Eva Herzigova
Legs eleven! Eva Herzigova flashed her perfect pins in a tight-fitting black satin dress with a beaded neckline D&G dress.
-
7. TOPSHOP 200510 Minnie Driver
Actress Minnie Driver added some sparkle to the occasion in a navy tasselled dress and black peep-toe ankle boots.
-
8. TOPSHOP 200510 Kelly Brook and Danny Cipriani
Wow! Kelly Brook looked stunning in a gold metallic strapless trend as she arrived hand-in-hand with beau Danny Cipriani for the Brompton Road Topshop store opening and dinner.
-
9. TOPSHOP 200510 Anna Wintour
Fashion guru Anna Wintour even made an appearance at the Brompton Road Topshop bash, and looked smart as ever in a cream mac and animal-print shoes.
-
10. TOPSHOP 200510 Bryan Ferry
Veteran singer Bryan Ferry looked smart in a black suit as he arrived with his pretty partner.
-
11. TOPSHOP 200510 Nicole Roberts
Nicola Roberts worked the one-shouldered and nude trends as she arrived for a pre-launch Kate Moss for Topshop shopping trip at the Brompton Road Topshop store opening.
-
12. TOPSHOP 200610 Laura BAiley
Laura Bailey was so-cute in a red strapless dress worn over leggings and teamed with pumps for the Topshop's Brompton Road store opening and dinner.
-
13. TOPSHOP 200510 Sir Phil and Kate
Ah, the dynamic fashion duo of Sir Phillip Green and Kate Moss teamed up for a photo op with Kate showing off her wares in true supermodel style. Love that blazer! We want one quick!
-
14. TOPSHOP 200510 Nicola Roberts
A Mark Fast-clad Nicola Roberts perused the Kate Moss offerings at the new Topshop Knightsbridge store. Floral jumpsuit? Suits you Nicola!
-
15. TOPSHOP 200510 Anna and Sir Phil
US Vogue editrice Anna Wintour joined fashion power house Sir Phillip Green at the Topshop launch party. The pair shunned the free-flowing champagne, however, and stuck to water.
-
16. TOPSHOP 200510 Kate Moss
Wow. Imagine having Kate Moss to take you personally through her new Topshop collection. One lucky shopper seems to have managed that as Kate picked out a butter-yellow tiered chiffon maxidress. Sweet!
-
17. TOPSHOP 200510 Jaime Winstone
Jamie Winstone is clearly a fan of a white dress… She sported a flutter-sleeved lace babydoll frock for the launch party accessorized with spherical clutch bag and glass of champagne, (natch), while checking out a white crochet number.
-
18. TOPSHOP 200510 Jaime Winstone, Melanie Blatt and Daisy Lowe
Melanie Blatt was all cool in her skinny jeans and boyfriend blazer while actress Jamie Winstone and model Daisy Lowe worked on-trend lace and maxidress looks respectively.
TOPSHOP 200510 Kate Moss
Kate Moss arrived at the Brompton Road Topshop store opening with the shop's boss Sir Philip Green. The model looked stunning in a cute button-detail playsuit from her new summer collection for Topshop, which she actually wore back to front, with her signature black blazer and Louboutin Pigalle heels.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018