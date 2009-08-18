5 Mar 2018
Kate Middleton and Will's wedding date
Princes William and Harry attended the wedding of their friend Captain Nicholas Van Cutsem to Alice Hadden-Paton at The Guards Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London's Westminster. William's long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton accompanied him and she wowed the other church-goers in her royal-blue silk coat.
William and Kate looked very much the loving couple as they caught up with friends at the post-wedding reception.
The Duchess of Cornwall's daughter Laura Lopes, nee Parker Bowles, was joined by her husband, former Calvin Klein model, Harry Lopes. The couple are expecting twins and Laura was utterly blooming as she accompanied Harry into church.
While his brother was busy behaving himself with girlfriend Kate, Prince Harry made the most of his single status. He was spotted joking around and playing the clown with some of his male friends, as well as enjoying a sneaky cigarette (sssh, don't tell anyone!)
Guests chatted outside the chapel as they waited for the happy couple to emerge after the wedding ceremony
Hugh Van Cutsem looked very much the doting dad as he carried daughter Grace out of church... She must have been exhausted - being a flower girl is a very tiring business!
Kate looked happy and tanned as she chatted with friends and acquaintances. Her boyfriend Prince William laughed it off when one of his friends joked, "You'll be next!", prompting more gossip about the couple's plans to wed.
The wedding couple opted for an unusual exit from the Guards Chapel: they chose to leave in a rickshaw adorned with white roses. Very eco-friendly - we approve!
Rose Astor, wife of Hugh Van Cutsem, looked fresh and summery in this ivory dress with a beaded bolero to top it off. Her adorable daughter, Grace, accessorized perfectly with this cute floral headpiece and blue satin sash... We think there's definitely a fashionista in the making there!
Kate Middleton looked stunning in this combo of silver dress and a blue brocade silk coat. Having just returned from a family holiday in Mustique, she looked healthy and tanned, and her luscious locks were perfectly set off by her jauntily positioned silver and blue fascinator.
While her dashing new husband Nicholas looked very proud, bride Alice looked gorgeous in her lace ivory wedding gown, which she teamed with her jewelled tiara and a bronze ribbon-sash.
The bride's full veil and brocade dress combined with her sparkling chandelier earrings and ribbon sash gave a vintage feel to the proceedings.
The couple, who have only been together for a year and a half, looked delighted to be surrounded by friends and family at their wedding. Plus, Nicholas even managed to match his tie to Alice's bouquet... We think he might have had a little help there!
As they stood on the steps of The Guards Chapel, the happy couple were surrounded by an adorable troupe of flower girls and pageboys, who looked very sweet in their military outfits.
Wills seemed deep in thought as he left the wedding ceremony... Maybe he was dreaming up ideas for his own wedding!
Although the couple look over-the-moon in their wedding photos, Nicholas's posting to Afghanistan at the end of this year is the main reason that the couple chose to marry now rather than to wait until after his return.
