5 Mar 2018
Kate Bosworth hosts Rodarte's London party
-
1. rodarte dinner 040609 Kate bosworth
Kate Bosworth played host last night to the Mulleavy AKA Rodarte sister's intimate dinner at Harvey Nichols. Fashion insiders and famous friends of the design duo mingled as they supped cocktails at the fifth floor bar and restaurant. As ever, Kate B was on the receiving end of some serious fashion envy. Let's be honest, however hard we try, who can really wear so much nude chiffon and still look this hot?
-
2. rodarte dinner 040609 Kate bosworth, emma watson
-
3. rodarte dinner 040609 Emma Watson, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy
The Rodarte girls, Laura and Kate Mulleavy were delighted by how well Emma Watson carried off this frock from their autumn/winter collection. The trio spent much of the evening engrossed in conversation... Plotting Emma's next red carpet in Rodarte perhaps?
-
4. rodarte dinner 040609 Trish Goff
-
5. rodarte dinner 040609 Roisin Murphy
Roisin Murphy struck a pose in this avant-garde trench-coat dress. Guests supped cocktails in Harvey Nichol's 5th Floor bar which had been decked out in white drapes and given an ultra glamorous feel with twinkling chandeliers.
rodarte dinner 040609 Kate bosworth
Kate Bosworth played host last night to the Mulleavy AKA Rodarte sister's intimate dinner at Harvey Nichols. Fashion insiders and famous friends of the design duo mingled as they supped cocktails at the fifth floor bar and restaurant. As ever, Kate B was on the receiving end of some serious fashion envy. Let's be honest, however hard we try, who can really wear so much nude chiffon and still look this hot?
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018