It was a transatlantic party situation as two Jingle Bell Balls happened in New York and London at the weekend. The London Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball attracted a slew of international music talent including the gorgeous Shakira, Janet Jackson, Pixie Lott, Miley Cyrus, The Sugababes and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke. Across the pond Leighton Meester, Taylor Swift and Kristin Cavallari got glammed up and celebrated with some fantastic musical performances and even more fantastic frocks.