5 Mar 2018
Jingle Bell Ball
-
1. party 071209 shakira
It was a transatlantic party situation as two Jingle Bell Balls happened in New York and London at the weekend. The London Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball attracted a slew of international music talent including the gorgeous Shakira, Janet Jackson, Pixie Lott, Miley Cyrus, The Sugababes and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke. Across the pond Leighton Meester, Taylor Swift and Kristin Cavallari got glammed up and celebrated with some fantastic musical performances and even more fantastic frocks.
-
2. party 071209 pixie lott
Pixie Lott went for a monochrome look in this darling tiered minidress with white puff-sleeved blouson top and silk neck tie.
-
3. party 071209 taylor swift
Over in the US, Taylor Swift who last week received eight Grammy nominations, belted out a selection of hits. Wearing a silver beaded dress and chunky knee-high boots, the starlet got into the party mood.
-
4. party 071209 leighton meester 2
Working a little white dress, Leighton Meester arrived at the Jingle Bell Ball in New York. It was a swift change before she hit the stage to perform her new single.
-
5. party 071209 Miley Curus
Teen Queen Miley Cyrus was in London to perform at the weekend and joined the rest of the celebs at the Jingle Bell ball wearing gold hot pants, white loose top and oodles of gold accessories.
-
6. party 071209
The Sugababes aka Jade Ewen, Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah went for three variations on the same metallic bodycon dress for London's Jingle Bell Ball.
-
7. party 071209 alesha dixon
Wow! Strictly judge Alesha Dixon went for this minute blue ruffled frock at the London Jingle Bell Ball and showed off a pair of perfect pins.
-
8. party 071209 The noisettes
The Noisettes turned out to celebrate at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball in London with front woman Shingai Shoniwa ritzing it up in microshorts and statement shoulder top.
-
9. party 071209 lisa snowden
Lisa Snowdon was sultry in a one-shouldered wet-look minidress. She teamed her LBD with tousled hair, and vampish red nail polish.
-
10. party 071209 La Roux
Eleanor Jackson of La Roux went for a suitably Christmas look in this gold brocade jacket at the London party. And that hair just keeps getting higher!
-
11. nparty 071209
The Hills actress Kristin Cavallari worked this winter's hot party dress trend, the sparkly long-sleeved minidress. Love those heels!
-
12. party 071209 alexandra
Last years X Factor winner, Alexandra Burke kept things chic in a little black dress and sported ultra-glossy locks.
-
13. party 071209 the backstreet boys
Backstreet boys are back! The foursome were back together and looking casually cool for the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London.
-
14. party janet jackson
Janet Jackson joined the London Jingle Bell Ball pre her X Factor appearance on Sunday. Janet was looking hot in her sharp-shouldered leather jacket as she got ready to party with the rest of the music industry at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball in London.
-
15. party 071209
Dizzy Rascal sported a T-shirt with, well, himself emblazoned across the front and got into the festive spirit with a red cap with a Santa Claus logo!
-
16. party 071209 isa snodon and johnny vaughun
Lisa Snowdon and Johnny Vaughn made a dashing pair at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Lisa sporting a fabulous frock by Kate Moss for Topshop.
-
17. party 071209 Leightoin Meester
Also on stage in the US was Gossip Girl Leighton Meester who seems to be thoroughly enjoying her transformation from TV actress to pop star.
party 071209 shakira
It was a transatlantic party situation as two Jingle Bell Balls happened in New York and London at the weekend. The London Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball attracted a slew of international music talent including the gorgeous Shakira, Janet Jackson, Pixie Lott, Miley Cyrus, The Sugababes and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke. Across the pond Leighton Meester, Taylor Swift and Kristin Cavallari got glammed up and celebrated with some fantastic musical performances and even more fantastic frocks.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018