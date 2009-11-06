5 Mar 2018
Jimmy Choo for H&M Collection Launch Party
‘I am in love with these pants,’ Hayden Panettiere gushed about her black leather leggings from the collection, which she teamed with the fab sequin jacket.
Stylish sisters: Paris and Nicky both worked pieces from the collection, with Nicky glowing in the beaded minidress, and Paris rocking the jumpsuit and patent waist belt.
The Jimmy Choo for H&M designer, Tamara Mellon, worked her own wares from head-to-toe.
Glam as ever, Cat Deeley shone in a pretty beaded black mini and fierce zip-fronted heels.
We simply adore Whitney Port, and she looked cute, as usual, in leopard-print wedge ankle boots and a black biker jacket.
At its LA launch, Paris Hilton sported Jimmy Choo for H&M from top to toe, including the wow-factor statement necklace.
Lily Collins teamed the fab black cut-out sandals (also seen on Tamara at the bash) with harem pants and a super-sparkly jacket.
Gorgeous couple Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd hit the red (or, in this case, blue) carpet at the Jimmy Choo for H&M LA launch, and Alice pepped up her black outfit with the hot-pink clutch and two-tone electric-blue heels from the collection.
We’re totally in lust with the studded bodycon dress from the new Jimmy Choo for H&M collection, and Olivia Wilde wore the hell out of it at the collection’s LA launch.
Sheryl Crow on-trend at the LA launch of Jimmy Choo for H&M in a military-style jacket and YSL heels. The singer also sported the star clutch from the new Choo collection.
Rashida Jones was super-cute in peep-toe ankle boots and celebrity trend du jour: the black biker jacket.
Tamara Mellon showed off her own creations to perfection, and we can’t wait for 14 November to snap up that one-shouldered leather dress, that gorgeous star clutch, and those buy-me-now strappy heels. She joined M.I.A on the red carpet, who performed a set for the other guests at the LA launch.
Cheryl Tiegs went wild in a leopard-print shirt, which she teamed with skinny jeans and black sandals.
Actress Kate Walsh was funky yet elegant in an all-black ensemble, including black treggings and a velvet jacket.
Lisa Rinna rocked ruching in a Grecian-style LBD, which she paired with nude criss-cross heels.
The so-elegant Maggie Grace was divine in her white pencil dress, which she teamed with black accessories.
