5 Mar 2018
James Brown launches hair salon
1. Party 250609 James Brown salon James Brown and Kate Moss
Kate Moss thoroughly enjoyed the limelight at last night's party for her pal James Brown's salon launch. The supermodel posed seductively for the cameras much to everyone's delight as she primpted and preened with a little help from the celebrity hairstylist himself, James Brown. Also in attendance were Kate's pal Sadie Frost, Kimberly Stewart, Burberry model Lily Donaldson and one time Atomic Kitten, Jenny Frost.
2. Party 250609 James Brown salon Lily Donaldson
Burberry model Lily Donaldson worked a tough-edged look in this leather miniskirt and boots. James' pal Jason Donovan even made an appearance, swooping in at half past ten to toast his hairdresser pal.
3. Party 250609 James Brown salon James Brown and Kimberly Stewart
There seemed to be a meeting of leggy blondes at James Brown's salon launch with daughter of Rod, Kimberly Stewart joining the ranks of glamorous gals at the salon launch.
4. Party 250609 James Brown salon Kate Moss
Kate Moss ensured she made maximum impact in this knock-out lace dress which she teamed with ballet flats and relaxed up 'do. Glad to see the barnet's looking hot!
5. Party 250609 James Brown salon Jenny Frost
Former Atomic Kitten Jenny Frost worked this little white dress as she supped her champagne. There were also Pincer vodka cocktails on offer named 'Scandalous' after James's latest range of haircare products.
6. Party 250609 James Brown salon Sadie Frost
Sadie Frost looked chic as she headed to James Brown's hair salon on Wigmore Street. The party was held for James's close friends and family as well as all the people who helped make the project happen.
