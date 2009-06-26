Kate Moss thoroughly enjoyed the limelight at last night's party for her pal James Brown's salon launch. The supermodel posed seductively for the cameras much to everyone's delight as she primpted and preened with a little help from the celebrity hairstylist himself, James Brown. Also in attendance were Kate's pal Sadie Frost, Kimberly Stewart, Burberry model Lily Donaldson and one time Atomic Kitten, Jenny Frost.