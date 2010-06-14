5 Mar 2018
Isle of Wight Festival 2010
1. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Paloma Faith went for the LBD with a giant shoulder twist, teamed with that little black hat and sunglasses for a cool festival look.
2. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Coco Sumner channeled rock chick in a black leather jacket and red mini shorts. Letting those curls out added the right festival feeling.
3. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity I In Style
Florence performed on stage in a floaty pink maxidress. Paired with that signature red hair, it was the perfect festival vibe.
4. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Erin O'Connor was festival trendy in black Hunter rain boots and silvery top matched with red heart-shaped sunglasses.
5. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Kate Moss was festival prepared; she sported an array of outfits, including these skinny black trousers matched with a black chiffon top.
6. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Florence Welch was cute in a flowery top matched with a pink leather jacket with frills, which added that rock ‘n’ roll feeling.
7. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Juliette Lewis went all-out in her UK flag bootcut jeans, matching top and black hair with blue stripes. Don’t forget to check out her sunglasses!
8. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
The Saturdays singer Una Healy was striking in her flowery dress matched with green stunning eye shadow, topped with flowers in her hair. So festival, so fabulous.
9. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Performing on stage, The Saturdays – Vanessa White, Frankie Sandford and Mollie King – were summer perfection in matching colorful flowery playsuits.
10. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Kate Moss worked fab festival chic in denim shorts, black top, low brown boots, and the fur scarf we’ve spotted her in before at Glastonbury.
11. Isle of Wight Festival 2010 I Celebrity
Pixie Geldof was festival-relaxed in an English flag-emblazoned white T-shirt, with a matching bracelet, finished off with black Ray Bans.
12. IOW Alexa chung
Alexa Chung kept it on cool and comfy in skinny black jeans, flat boots and a khaki wax jacket.
13. IOW Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton toughened up a pretty cream skirt with bulky boots and a warm festival-appropriate coat.
14. IOW Blondie
Blondie totally rocked the stage in a blue velvet ensemble with a statement belt and shades.
15. IOW Pink
Pink used a fashionable megaphone to rouse the crowd and looked sexy in a puffball mini and knee-high boots.
16. IOW Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith made an impression as she took to the stage in a dramatic animal-print coat and fiery red accessories.
17. IOW Marina
Marina Diamandis rocked out in a zingy orange colour block batwing top.
