5 Mar 2018
Isle of Wight Festival
1. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Fearne Cotton
Festival season kicked off this weekend with the Isle of Wight music festival and a smattering of music-loving celebrities made the trip to get in on the action. Fearne Cotton, Tamsin Eggerton, Charlotte Church, Pixie Lott and Rosie Huntington Whitely all got in on the festival action. Fearne proved she's a festival-wear pro in this polka dot turquoise number teamed with bowler hat, grey raybans and the all important access all areas pass.
2. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon took to the stage in typically bouncy form, wearing this animal-print-esque minidress with shiny leggings. The Strictly Come Dancing winner is set to perform at a series of festivals this summer including Wireless, Party in the Park and the V Festival.
3. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Charlotte Church
Going maxi at Isle of Wight was Charlotte Church who was determined to embrace her inner flower girl in this flowing floral frock. The songstress arrived by boat at the festival with rugby playing husband Gavin Henson and the pair made the most of the music fest, hanging out in the exclusive Absolute Radio VIP area, and rocking out to the Prodigy. The pair took in performances by Ultravox and fellow Welshmen the Stereophonics and are set to attend a clutch of festivals over the summer including Glastonbury and T in the Park.
4. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Katie White
One half of the Ting Tings, Katie White performed on the main stage at the music fest, getting the crowds going with hit singles such as Shut Up and Let Me Go and That's Not My Name. Katie was stage-friendly in a silver and black dress, ripped patterened tights and cap.
5. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Will Young
Singer Will Young partied with a pal after his performance wearing a straw hat adorned with sunflowers. The one time Pop Idol winner was working the crowd up before McFly's set and then proceeded to hang out in the VIP area with Charlotte Church and Gavin Henson.
6. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Tamsin Egerton
St Trinian's actress Tamsin Egerton was all flowing blonde and wispy nude dress at the Isle of Wight festival. Sporting an entire wristful of armbands the actress ensured she'd be getting into every backstage area and after part worth attending.
7. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Pixie Lott
Musical newcomer, Pixie Lott played to the crowd in the Big Top. The eighteen year old took the crowd by storm and ticked several style boxes in this cute outfit topped off with kooky sunglasses and braided hair.
8. Party 150609 Isle of Wight Festival Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Tyrone Wood
Working an impressive festival look was model Rosie Huntington Whitely who spent the weekend hanging out with boyfriend Tyrone Wood. Rosie donned a pair of cut-off denim shorts, shrunken leather jacket hat and the festival essential, an out-sized scarf.
