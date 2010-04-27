5 Mar 2018
Iron Man 2 World Premiere
-
1. IRON RDJ
That's one way to make an entrance! Robert Downey Jr looked pretty suave when he rocked up in a flashy sports car. Cool.
-
2. IRON Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson happily signed autographs for fans who's queued up for hours to see their favourite A-lister.
-
3. IRON Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Levin
It was all smiles for Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan Levin as they arrived for the LA premiere of his new movie, Iron Man 2. While Robert donned a charcoal suit, Susan was gorgeous in a navy strapless mini.
-
4. IRON Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow could almost make us weep with those yoga-toned legs, which she showed off in a Giorgio Armani shorts suit with an exquisite metallic silk jacquard fabric.
-
5. IRON Mickey Rourke
All of the stars ensured they paid attention to the loyal fans, including Iron Man 2 baddie Mickey Rourke.
-
6. IRON Iron Man 2 cast
Iron Man 2's stellar cast, Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson joined together on-stage at the movie's LA premiere.
-
7. IRON Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson
Let us in on the joke! Samuel L. Jackson had a fit of giggles as he caught up with Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet. Meanwhile, we get a great side view of Scarlett's super-cute tousled updo.
-
8. IRON RDJ
What a gent: Robert Downey Jr took time out to pose for pics with adoring fans.
-
9. IRON Michelle Monaghan
How pretty? Michelle Monaghan was stunning in a fan-detail plum dress with fierce gold heels.
-
10. IRON Adrien Brody
Oscar-winner Adrien Brody kept it cool and casual in a leather jacket, jeans and shades.
-
11. IRON Scarlett Johansson
We were blown away by Scarlett Johansson in her white sculptural one-shouldered Armani Privé dress, with glittering silver courts and box clutch adding an extra-glam finish. Stunning.
-
12. IRON Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle hit the red carpet looking funky in a straw hat and light grey suit.
-
13. IRON Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn was another star working the nude trend, and she looked ultra-hot in a clingy dress and metallic heels.
-
14. IRON Jennifer Grey
Dirty Dancing legend Jennifer Grey showed off her fab figure in a gorgeous gunmetal-grey pencil dress.
-
15. IRON Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Actor Sam Rockwell enjoyed the premiere with his gorgeous girlfriend Leslie Bibb, who totally rocked in a romantic, nude chiffon dress.
-
16. IRON Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson
Old school actors Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson chewed the fat on the red carpet, both looking dapper in different ways.
-
17. IRON Trevor Donovan
90210 star Trevor Donovan may not be that famous over here yet but, the fact he looks like a young Brad Pitt, coupled with that buff bod, means its surely just a matter of time!
-
18. IRON Mickey Rourke and Elena Kuletskaya
Mickey Rourke, who plays Iron Man 2 villain Whiplash, arrived at the premiere with his stunning girlfriend Elena Kuletskaya.
IRON RDJ
That's one way to make an entrance! Robert Downey Jr looked pretty suave when he rocked up in a flashy sports car. Cool.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018