Nicola Roberts, Gillian Anderson and the X Factor gang were just some of the stylish revellers at the Film InStyle party, celebrating fashion films by Christian Louboutin, House of Holland, Diane von Furstenberg, Mulberry, Zac Posen, Paul Smith and Roberto Cavalli.
InStyle's Film Party
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Film InStyle
InStyle's VIP bash was held at the Soho Sanctum Hotel, rebranded Hotel InStyle for the night. Check out our uber-cute sign, created especially for the night by Neon Creations!
-
2. Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof
"I love anything that Henry does," a Louise Gray-clad Pixie Geldof told us. The blonde beauty stars in Henry Holland's fashion film alongside Agyness Deyn and Eliza Cummings. "Basically we took Pixie to do karaoke, Eliza pole dancing and Agy just had a cup of tea," the designer revealed.
-
3. Eilidh MacAskill and Gillian Anderson
InStyle editor Eilidh MacAskill played host to a star-studded crowd that included Gillian Anderson at the Film InStyle party.
-
4. Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts showed off her fabulous figure in a strapless LBD. She was there to support her pal, designer Henry Holland.
-
5. Christian Louboutin and Dionne Bromfield
Dionne Bromfield changed into a River Island playsuit for some post-performance partying with shoe designer Christian Louboutin.
-
6. Russell Tovey and Laura Carmichael
Russell Tovey from Him and Her and Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael joined in on the festivities.
-
7. Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof revealed to us: "I love anyone who thinks fashion is fun. In terms of icons, I've always loved Edie Sedgwick and I think Courtney Love is incredible." She also told us: "My favourite EVER films are Jaws and Nolita."
-
8. Christian Louboutin and Eilidh MacAskill
Shoe designer Christian Louboutin, creator of a fashion film for InStyle, suited up in an orange colour block blazer and finished off with sparkly shoes. Eilidh MacAskill, InStyle editor, wore a bespoke Osman fringed dress, 1930s vintage diamond earrings and bracelet from Bentley & Skinner and the Sergio Rossi shoes created for InStyle for our 10th birthday.
-
9. Amelia Lily and Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof had a blast on the dance floor with X Factor finalist Amelia Lily.
-
10. Little Mix
X Factor foursome Little Mix were beside themselves with the VIP treatment at the bash, which included delectable Tanqueray cocktails and delish mini spring rolls.
-
11. Misha B and Amelia Lily
Amelia Lily and Misha B got their groove on on the dance floor at Hotel InStyle.
-
12. Jameela Jamil
A smiley Jameela Jamil hit the decks following Dionne Bromfield's performance.
-
13. Dionne Bromfield
Dionne Bromfield performed her top single "Yeah Right" to the star-studded Film InStyle crowd.
-
14. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil's style icon? "Sophia Loren mostly because of her famous line 'you only get a figure like this from eating pasta!'"
-
15. Henry Holland
Henry Holland beelined the VIP party on the rooftop of Hotel InStyle with pals Pixie Geldof and Nicola Roberts.
-
16. Olivia Grant
InStyle blogger and thesp Olivia Grant was striking in a Marchesa dress at the fash bash.
-
17. Natalia Tena
Star of Mulberry's film, Natalia worked a printed maxidress and jacket from the label. "The filming experience was incredible, from the director to the crew. And the flat we shot it in was just around the corner from my house in Bethnal Green so it was such an easy cycle to work."
-
18. Hotel InStyle
The cinema at Hotel InStyle where the films were premiered.
-
19. Hotel InStyle
Designer shopping bags from the labels who contributed films in honour of InStyle's 10th birthday.
-
20. Grace Woodward and Gizzi Erskine
InStyle contributing editor Gizzi Erskine added a flash of colour in her orange frock, while stylist-to-the-stars Grace Woodward worked a Stephen Jones veiled head piece.
-
21. Millie Mackintosh
Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh revealed: "I'm staying away from drama for a little while and want to enjoy Christmas."
-
22. Darius Danesh
Chicago star and ex-Pop Idol Darius Danesh put in a post-show appearance. The singer and actor is currently starring opposite Ugly Betty's America Ferrera, who plays Roxy Hart.
-
23. Amelia Lily, Dionne Bromfield and Misha B
X Factor finalists Amelia Lily and Misha B strike a pose with Dionne Bromfield.
-
24. Dionne Bromfield
Performer for the night Dionne Bromfield styled up the Film InStyle party in an eye-catching outfit by Krystof Strozyna.
-
25. Little Mix and Diana Vickers
X Factor’s Little Mix looked ready to party in a melange of spangly high street duds. They were joined by X Factor alum Diana Vickers.
-
26. Eilidh MacAskill and Henry Holland
InStyle editor Eilidh MacAskill strikes a pose with designer Henry Holland, who created a fashion film exclusively for InStyle, starring Agyness Deyn, Pixie Geldof and Eliza Cummings.
-
27. Eva Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli's uber-glam wife Eva popped in to premiere the film made by the designer exclusively for InStyle.
-
28. Tali Lennox
Tali Lennox, who stars in Paul Smith’s fashion film, brought a pop of colour to the party with her peach dress and gold sparkly Miu Miu shoes.
-
29. Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson, who stars in the forthcoming Miss Havisham, was our style crush of the night. She set off her white vintage dress with emerald drop earrings and a sleek side ponytail.
-
30. Alice Temperley
Designer Alice Temperley chose a head-to-toe look of her own design for the party, amped up with red lips. She revealed to us: “I don’t have a style icon but I always like women who are effortlessly put together.”
-
31. Sunday Girl
Songstress Jade Williams, aka Sunday Girl, treated us to the ultimate boy chic ensemble, admitting: “I love menswear tailoring. Basically I should have been a boy.”
-
32. Diana Vickers
Diana Vickers, an X Factor semi-finalist from 2008, looked uber-elegant in a black column gown. She told us: “I’ve got my spring/summer collection coming out on Very.co.uk so I’m really excited about that.”
-
33. Amelia Lily and Misha B
Amelia Lily admitted to InStyle that she’s just as obsessed with Twilight as we are. “I went to the Twilight premiere last week and I was standing next to R-Patz! People say I am the pink-haired Kristen Stewart!” Meanwhile, Misha B revealed she would love to duet with Jennifer Hudson if she made it to the final.
-
34. Alice Temperley, Gillian Anderson and Olivia Grant
Monochrome chic at its best: Gillian Anderson worked a winter white 1970s Christian Dior couture gown while designer Alice Temperley and actress and InStyle blogger Olivia Grant opted for classic black numbers.
-
35. Tolula Adeyemi
Actress Tolula Adeyemi was super-cute in an ensemble by Jaeger Boutique.
-
36. Leah Weller
Leah Weller topped off her LBD with a cosy aviator jacket.
Film InStyle
InStyle's VIP bash was held at the Soho Sanctum Hotel, rebranded Hotel InStyle for the night. Check out our uber-cute sign, created especially for the night by Neon Creations!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018