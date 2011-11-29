InStyle's Film Party

InStyle's Film Party
Dave Bennett
by: Maria Milano
29 Nov 2011

Nicola Roberts, Gillian Anderson and the X Factor gang were just some of the stylish revellers at the Film InStyle party, celebrating fashion films by Christian Louboutin, House of Holland, Diane von Furstenberg, Mulberry, Zac Posen, Paul Smith and Roberto Cavalli.

