5 Mar 2018
InStyle's Best of British Talent Party Celebrating the BAFTAs
-
1. INSTYLE Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright went for a smart but dressed-down look for the party in velvet jacket, slogan T and trousers. The Harry Potter star is just one of the bright young things featured in InStyle's March portfolio of hot young British acting talent, on sale now.
-
2. INSTYLE Eilidh MacAskill
InStyle's editor Eilidh MacAskill welcomed the stars of our March BAFTA portfolio to the party including Jamie Campbell Bower, Jack Huston and Bonnie Wright. Eilidh was looking slick as she worked a Vince jumpsuit teamed with strappy Louboutin heels, a Helmut Lang jacket and Bulgari jewellery for the event.
-
3. INSTYLE Henry Holland
Designer Henry Holland was fresh from the hairdresser's when he arrived at InStyle's Best of British Talent bash. "Sorry if I'm covered in hairs!" he said. Person he'd most like to dress for the red carpet? "Kate Hudson! She looked gorgeous at the SAG awards in her Pucci dress."
-
4. INSTYLE Jamie Campbell Bower
Twilight star Jamie Campbell Bower proved to be a lot less scary than his Volturi character as he turned up to the party grinning and charming everybody in sight. The actor was rocking top-to-toe Diesel.

-
5. INSTYLE Rosamund Pike
The divine Rosamund Pike was a picture in vintage Christian Lacroix and sparkling diamante cuff.
-
6. INSTYLE Marina and the Diamonds
Marina and the Diamonds played a storming set and got the party going with their hit Hollywood which had fashionistas and film types dancing in the Bar Music Hall where we hosted our BAFTAs celebration party.
-
7. INSTYLE Jimmy Carr, Jonathan Ross and Kimberly Wyatt
Jimmy Carr and Jonathan Ross were a barrel of laughs at InStyle's Best of British Talent party and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt was clearly enjoying their company.
-
8. INSTYLE Ben Grimes
Model-turned-designer Ben Grimes was looking foxy last night as she got ready to flex her musical muscles on the decks. She was joined by Amber Le Bon as the duo entertained guests with their musical selection.
-
9. INSTYLE Claire Foy
Claire Foy was one of the young starlets in our BAFTA portfolio and was working a high street look in her LBD by H&M.
-
10. INSTYLE Kimberly Wyatt
Ex Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt was all about the golden glamour in her D&G bustier minidress at the party.
-
11. INSTYLE Jimmy Carr
Who said that makeovers were just for the girls? Jimmy Carr got ready for his close up as he had a little powder applied by one of Lancome's make-up artists. Guests were treated to mini makeovers throughout the night as Lancome, official partner for the BAFTAs, blushed, glossed and powdered everyone to perfection.
-
12. INSTYLE Reece Ritchie
Reece Ritchie will be appearing in the screen adaptation of The Lovely Bones, out next month. Reece stars alongside another rising star. Saoirse Ronan. The Lovely Bones is up for two BAFTAs… We've got our fingers crossed for them!
-
13. INSTYLE Margo Stilley
Margo Stilley struck a pose in her sleek outfit and topknot hairstyle at the InStyle party.
-
14. INSTYLE Saturdays
Showing a glamorous front were the Saturdays who were all dolled up and ready to party… 'Who took the longest to get ready?', we wanted to know? 'Mollie!' the other four chorused.
-
15. INSTYLE Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon was one half of the DJ duo at the party playing an eclectic mix of tunes that got the party started.
-
16. INSTYLE Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens was adorable in a grey bodycon dress and tuxedo jacket at the InStyle bash.
-
17. INSTYLE Jane Goldman, Jonathan Ross
Jonathan Ross and wife Jane Goldman brought some well-seasoned British talent to the Best of British Talent party.
-
18. INSTYLE Jack Huston and Reece Ritchie
Jack Huston aka Mr Cat Deeley joined Reece Ritchie. Both stars appear in our March portfolio. Jack dropped in before zooming across town for another event then continued the party with the InStyle crew back at Shoreditch House into the early hours.
-
19. lancome 6
-
20. INSTYLE Jack Huston
Jack Huston is another of our March stars who joined the party. The handsome actor caused a stir among the InStyle girls with his laidback good looks and charming personality. We're looking forward to seeing more of this hot young actor when he stars in Twilight: Eclipse this year!
-
21. INSTYLE Ben Grimes, Amber Le Bon and Poppy Delevigne
The InStyle Best of British party was wall to wall gorgeous guys and gals, including this trio of lovely ladies, Ben Grimes, Amber Le Bon and Poppy Delevigne who were very easy on the eye!
-
22. INSTYLE Zoe Salmon
TV presenter Zoe Salmon went for statement shoulders in her bright blue bodycon dress and quilted Chanel bag.
-
23. INSTYLE Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone was a little racy in her bodycon bustier dress at InStyle's party. Guests descended on Bar Music Hall in Shoreditch which had undergone an InStyle makeover for the evening with white drapes, scented candles and tulip-filled vases decorating the venue.
-
24. INSTYLE Konnie Huq
Konnie Huq was cute in a leopard print tunic dress at the InStyle party last night.
-
25. INSTYLE Poppy Delevigne, Jamie Campbell Bower and James Cook
Poppy Delevigne joined the party with boyfriend James Cook (right). Poppy is a fully signed up Twilight fan so the model was delighted to meet Jamie Campbell Bower aka one of the very scary Volturi at our party. 'I love Twilight and I'm definitely team Edward!' she told us. 'I'm a big fan of Robert Pattinson… Which my boyfriend isn't too happy about…' she confessed.
-
26. INSTYLE Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike seized the opportunity to go full-on fashion as she donned this fabulous vintage Christian Lacroix dress she'd picked up from fashion website Atelier Mayer.
-
27. INSTYLE Olivia Grant
We loved Olivia Grant's greige ruffled dress which she teamed with an ultra-fitted black boucle jacket and layered necklaces. You'll most likely recognise the flame-haired actress from her role in Lark Rise to Candleford and we're looking forward to seeing what the young actress does next…

-
28. INSTYLE Kierston Wareing
A pouty Kierston Wareing was all dolled up in a little white dress for the InStyle party. 'Apparently white dresses are a hot trend right now,' the starlet told us. And we can confirm, they are indeed!

-
29. INSTYLE Benn Northover
Handsome Brit actor Benn Northover is another face to watch… The Suffolk-born actor has a role in the upcoming Harry Potter finale, the Deathly Hallows. And he's not just a pretty face… He's into photography too and will be publishing a collection of photographic works with fashion designer Agnes B this year.
-
30. INSTYLE Eilidh MacAskill and Alexandre Choueiri
Eilidh MacAskill and Alexandre Choueiri, General Manager of Lancome UK
Lancome are official partners of this year's BAFTA awards and guests at InStyle's party guests walked away with goody bags full Lancome Juicy Tubes, mascara and skincare. Lancome will be making up some of the biggest names in cinema for the BAFTAs red carpet this year, so watch this space as we discover the products their A-list clients can't live without!
