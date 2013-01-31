See Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Caramichael, Pixie Geldof, Christopher Kane, Melissa George and Jameela Jamil celebrate rising British talent at InStyle's star-studded party!
InStyle's Best of British Talent Party
1. Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael
InStyle's Best of British Talent party, sponsored by Lancome and Charles Worthington, was a star-stdded affair.
Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, caught up with her on-screen sister, Laura Carmichael, at the party with a Grey Goose Le Fizz cocktail, and revealed to us: "We're just about to start filming the third series where we move into the Twenties. We can't wait to see the costumes!"
2. Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof met up with her longtime pal Henry Holland at the bash. Designer Holland tweeted with excitement from the bash, saying: "Just met 2 very lovely ladies from Downton"
3. Luke Evans
The Hobbit star Luke Evans revealed: "Filming this movie has been an incredible experience. There are something like 70 principal characters in it and they're all incredible actors."
4. Ruth Wilson
Film beauty Ruth Wilson wowed in a graphic shift dress by Antonio Berardi and an elaborate Forties-style up-do.
5. Melissa George
Aussie actress Melissa George wowed us with her short and sparkly Sophia Kokosalaki number topped with a classic white tux jacket. She told us: "I'm really excited to be living in London for the next six months."
6. Christopher Kane
Designer Christopher Kane revealed: "I'm really excited about showing his autumn winter 2012 collection at London Fashion Week next month."
7. Pixie Geldof and Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Pixie Geldof posed for snaps with fellow singer and mum-to-be, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
8. Naomie Harris
White Teeth actress Naomie Harris sported an Azzaro LBD with a twist - check out the sequin hem on this number!
9. Diana Vickers
X Factor alumn Diana Vickers was adorable in a white tulip-shaped frock.
10. Holliday Grainger
Actress Holliday Grainger worked the Forties look in a Mulberry shirt dress, skyscraper heels and perfectly-curled locks.
11. Mollie King
The Saturdays star Mollie King was bang on trend in a slender printed pencil dress by Dolce & Gabbana and the Manhattan clutch from Aspinal of London.
12. Ophelia Lovibond
Actress Ophelia Lovibond looked ultra-cute in a peach satin shift dress complete with printed handbag motif!
13. Olivia Grant
Actress and InStyle blogger Olivia Grant looked divine in a black sequined minidress by Jenny Packham.
14. Jameela Jamil
InStyle fave Jameela Jamil sported a little navy dress from boutique label Desired and accesorised with a hand-made Jerboa Jewellery bracelet.
15. Marina Diamandis
The Marina and the Diamonds songstress worked a vintage satin slipdress and lavender locks on the night.
16. Luke and Harry Treadaway
Stylish bros Luke and Harry Treadaway were dashing as ever at InStyle’s third annual pre-Bafta party.
17. Grace Woodward
Grace Woodward styled it up in a printed jumpsuit and shaggy topper, completing the look with her trademark Sixties feline eye make-up.
18. Tamzin Merchant and Freddie Fox
The Tudors actress Tamzin Merchant (looking stunning in a vintage Ossie Clark dress) and her boyfriend, Three Musketeers actor Freddie Fox, (clad in Holland and Holland) looked totally loved-up at the party.
19. Eilidh MacAskill and Alex Choueiri
InStyle editor Eilidh MacAskill worked a Peter Pilotto printed number at the party, where she was joined by co-sponsor Lancome’s Alex Choueiri.
20. Dan Gillespie Sells
The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells stayed warm during the open-air synchronised swimming acts in a double-breasted check coat.
21. Oliver Phelps
Harry Potter actor Oliver Phelps suited up in a classic black tux jacket.
22. Alexandra Roach
Iron Lady starlet Alexandra Roach was darling in a top-to-toe look from Miu Miu’s resort 2012 collection. We heart the pearl beaded collar!
23. Luke Treadaway, Ruth Wilson and Naomie Harris
Thesps Luke Treadaway, Ruth Wilson and Naomie Harris made a stylish trio at the bash, where they boogied to DJ sets by model Jack Guinness and girl about town Becky Tong.
24. Sunday Girl Jade Williams
Sunday Girl Jade Williams tweeted that she looked ladylike ‘for once’ in her lacy frock and super-groomed hairstyle.
25. Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Mum-to-be Sophie Ellis-Bextor was accompanied by her hubby Richard Jones, sipping Grey Goose Le Fizz cocktails, at the star-studded event.
26. Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof was uber-chic in a Dolce & Gabbana coat and cigarette trousers. We adore the accessories, too - a leopard bag, strappy sandals, gold hoops and bright pink lips added a racy splash.
27. Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael
Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael both worked quintessential British brands to the party. While Michelle flaunted her figure in a Burberry bandage dress, Laura opted for a flowing navy maxi-dress by Mulberry.
28. Gizzi Erskine
Domestic goddess and InStyle columnist Gizzi Erskine was the ultimate Sixties babe in a mini collared dress.
29. Synchronised swimmers
In honour of the forthcoming Olympics, synchronised swimmers performed in Shoreditch House's outdoor heated pool.
30. Lancome make-up booth
Lancome make-up artists not only beautified the InStyle team for the special night but touched up A-listers’ make-up throughout the night.
31. Charles Worthington hair booth
Charles Worthingon’s expert stylists gave guests glamorous hairstyles to match their party dresses.
32. Grey Goose cocktails
Grey Goose mixed up delectable cocktails especially for the event, including Le Fizz, InStyle Collins, Midnight Sun and Roll the Credits. Meanwhile, Tattinger Champagne provided the necessary bubbles for the festivities. On the canape front, guests supped on crab, avocado and chilli tortillas, grilled prawn skewers with sweet chilli, Scotch quail eggs with caper mayonnaise, pumpkin and amaretto ravioli and the Chef’s selection of wood oven pizzas.
33. Vedett beer
Vedett beer bottles boasted custom-made photo labels made especially for the night.
34. InStyle goodie bags
Beauty giants Lancome and Charles Worthington co-sponsored InStyle’s Best of British Talent party, providing make-up and hairstyling booths for A-list guests as well as must-have products in the goodie bags.
