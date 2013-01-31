InStyle's Best of British Talent party, sponsored by Lancome and Charles Worthington, was a star-stdded affair.

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, caught up with her on-screen sister, Laura Carmichael, at the party with a Grey Goose Le Fizz cocktail, and revealed to us: "We're just about to start filming the third series where we move into the Twenties. We can't wait to see the costumes!"