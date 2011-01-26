5 Mar 2018
InStyle's Best of British Talent Party
-
1. Heidi Klum
At InStyle’s Best of British Talent party last night, the statuesque Heidi Klum told us: “You can never go wrong with a beautiful black little number.” The Victoria’s Secret model looked very, very right in a feathered and embellished LBD by Marchesa, which she teamed with killer platform peep-toes. We love!
-
2. Eliza Doolittle
Entertaining guests at the InStyle Best of British Talent party, a Julien Macdonald-clad Eliza Doolittle took to the stage with her band to perform some of her recent hits including Rollerblades, Pack Up and a cover of Cee Lo Green's Forget You.
-
3. David Gandy
Wow! No stranger to striking a pose, Dolce and Gabbana model David Gandy looked ultra gorgeous in a Dolce and Gabbana suit with white polka dot trim. He told InStyle that he's got lots of exciting projects in the pipeline both with his modelling and a new iPhone App! We can't wait to see more of him.
-
4. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton, who regularly champions Britain’s top designers, looked positively glowing in a printed minidress from Jonathan Saunders’ spring/summer collection at our Best of British Talent party at Shoreditch House. The actress, who revealed that she hasn’t yet chosen a gown to wear to the forthcoming Baftas, told us: “We have some of the best designers in the world!”
-
5. Margot Stilley
Margot Stilley looked super girlie in a satin prom dress and matching jewel-coloured heels.
-
6. Melanie Chiles
Spice Girl Melanie C looked ultra-cool at the InStyle bash in a slick black jumpsuit from ASOS, revealing: “I spotted it on online and thought it would be perfect for tonight!”
-
7. Heidi Klum, Jonathan Ross
Pals Jonathan Ross and Heidi Klum enjoyed playing up to the cameras as they posed for pics in the VIP area at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
8. Sophie Ellis Bextor
English rose Sophie Ellis Bextor joined musician husband Richard Jones for the pre-BAFTA bash and looked adorable in a 60s-style printed mini. Smokey green eyes and a colour pop clutch finished her look.
-
9. Olivia Inge
Model Olivia Inge had embraced this season's trend for all things boho in a floaty butterfly-print dress by Alberta Ferretti and strappy printed heels.
-
10. Thandie Newton
Gorgeous actress Thandie Newton worked a stunning Jonathan Saunders dress as she was greeted by InStyle's editor Eilidh MacAskill at the InStyle Best of British Talent party. She told InStyle that she absolutely loves British designers and that she believes Britain has some of the best designers in the world.
-
11. Siobhan Hewlett, Thomas Hiddlestone
Torchwood actress Siobhan Hewlett and star of upcoming film War Horse, Tom Hiddleston, posed for a picture as they arrived at the InStyle Best of British Talent party. Siobhan's sheer-sleeved maxi was a stunning choice for the night.
-
12. Eliza Doolittle
Singer Eliza Doolittle posed for pics at the InStyle Best of British Talent party wearing a gorgeous Julien MacDonald white cut-out dress. She kept her look characteristically edgy with some tangerine Nikes and black opaques. Sharing her top beauty secret with InStyle, she revealed she would never leave home without a slick of black eyeliner.
-
13. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddlestone
Wearing a crisp grey Timothy Everest suit, we caught actor Benedict Cumberbatch having a chat with War Horse actor Tom Hiddleston in the VIP area at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
14. Corinne Bailey Rae, Will Young
Corinne Bailey Rae looked stunning in a divine Alexander McQueen black dress with gold beaded bib detailing. She posed for pics with pal Will Young who worked a hot Ann Demeulemeester jacket over a vintage shirt. Corinne told InStyle that she loves outfits with an element of tailoring in them, and that she loves feeling comfortable in her gown so she can just forget about how she looks and enjoy mingling with other artists.
-
15. Andrea Riseborough
The gorgeous actress Andrea Riseborough gave a nod to this season's oriental trend in a wow-worthy black Roksanda Ilincic floor-length gown, accessorised with a black Loewe clutch. Her porcelain skin and cherry red pout finished her exquisite look to perfection!
-
16. Benedict Cumberbatch, Lorraine Ashbourne, Andy Serkis
With a guestlist packed full of the best British acting talent around, InStyle was delighted to see Benedict Cumberbatch mingling with Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis and his wife, actress Lorraine Ashbourne.
-
17. Nick Grimshaw, Miquita Oliver, Henry Holland
Presenters Nick Grimshaw and Miquita Oliver joined designer pal Henry Holland for a night of cocktails and celebrations at the InStyle Best of British Talent party. The stylish threesome had gone for a plethora of patterns, with the boys working checks and stripes, while Miquita wore a ladylike polka dot dress.
-
18. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jameela Jamil
Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch sipped on a Grey Goose cocktail as he mingled with T4 presenter Jameela Jamil. We love Jameela's gorgeous Matthew Williamson dress teamed with peacock feather earrings from Topshop. She told InStyle her top tip for getting ready for a big night is: "Make sure you're totally comfortable in what you're wearing!" We couldn't agree more Jameela.
-
19. Luke Evans, James Corden
Tamara Drewe star Luke Evans joined pal James Corden for a snap. While Luke was suited and booted, Gavin and Stacey star James went for a more laid-back look in a velvet jacket and jeans.
-
20. Elarica Gallagher
Harry Potter actress Elarica Gallacher wore a gorgeous draped chiffon Dolce and Gabbana bodycon dress as she arrived at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
21. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum worked a stunning black sequinned Marchesa minidress as she posed for pics with InStyle Editor Eilidh MacAskill who wore a gorgeous aqua-hued draped Lanvin gown.
-
22. Harold Tillman, Jo Wood
Fashion entrepreneur Harold Tilman shared a glass of wine with Jo Wood as they joined the celebrations at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
23. Morwenna Banks, David Baddiel
Couple Morwenna Banks and David Baddiel worked matching specs for InStyle's celebration of British talent.
-
24. Luke Treadaway
Clash of the Titans actor Luke Treadaway had gone for a mussed-up hairdo, matched with a laid-back combo of single button jacket and jeans as he hit InStyle's Best of British Talent party.
-
25. Tom Hiddleston, Gemma Chan
InStyle's newest style-crush, actress and model Gemma Chan looked stunning in a wow-worthy Christopher Kane jumpsuit. She posed for pics with fellow actor Tom Hiddleston.
-
26. Lauren Pritchard
Singing starlet Lauren Pritchard made her plush velvet red heels pop against a stunning lace mini by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
27. Leah Weller
Stunning Leah Weller had gone for sleek simplicity in a Dolce & Gabbana LBD and nude accessories. A slick up-do showed off her muted make-up.
-
28. Mr Hudson
Music mogul Mr Hudson matched his bleached locks with a sharp double-breasted suit.
-
29. Gemma Chan
Sherlock actress Gemma Chan looked utterly flawless in a stargaze-print jumpsuit by Chritopher Kane.
-
30. Jade Williams
Jade Williams aka. Sunday Girl worked rock chick chic in a Mother Of Pearl leather mini and studded shoe boots. She posed for a quick pic before hitting the decks to play her DJ set for the night.
-
31. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Jonathan Ross
Misfits star Nathan Stewart shared a laugh with a dapperly dressed Jonathan Ross as they arrived at InStyle's Best of British Talent party.
-
32. Marina Diamandis
Singer Marina Diamandis worked her usual quirky style credentials in a leopard print top, wrap skirt and stand-out shoes by Too Bad. She finished things off with an on-trend neon lip from Lancome.
-
33. David Gandy, Jonathan Ross
Chatting in the VIP area at the InStyle Best of British Talent party, Dolce and Gabbana model David Gandy and Jonathan Ross struck a pose for pics.
-
34. Anoushka Beckwith
Anoushka Beckwith was one of the few stars to work a playsuit for the night of cocktails and celebrations, she finished it with a dark lip and Louboutin heels.
-
35. Bip Ling
Model, blogger and DJ Bip Ling hit the decks at the InStyle Best of British Talent party, entertaining guests with the sounds of Soft Cell, Blondie and Bronski Beat to name a few!
-
36. David Baddiel, Jonathan Ross
There were no end of jokes exchanged between funnymen Jonathan Ross and David Baddiel as they hung out in the VIP Secret Garden at the InStyle Best of British Talent party.
-
37. Natalie Dormer
Tudors star Natalie Dormer went classic with a twist in a drop-waist draped LBD by Julien Macdonald, lace-up boots and a Pauric Sweeney clutch.
-
38. Katie McGrath
Merlin star Katie McGrath went for a laid-back look in a faux fur shrug and draped tee by Mother Of Pearl, finished with statement heels and stacked bangles.
-
39. Corinne Bailey Rae
Lancome created the gorgeous make-up look for Corinne Bailey Rae, and the singer was able to get a touch-up throughout the night at the Lancome make-up station. Click here to find out the products they used.
-
40. InStyle party
Guests sipped on plenty of ice-chilled Taittinger champagne.
-
41. InStyle party
Grey Goose treated guests to a delicious array of yummy cocktails including the zesty Grey Goose Le Masque and fruity Grey Goose Le Fizz.
