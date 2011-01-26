Corinne Bailey Rae looked stunning in a divine Alexander McQueen black dress with gold beaded bib detailing. She posed for pics with pal Will Young who worked a hot Ann Demeulemeester jacket over a vintage shirt. Corinne told InStyle that she loves outfits with an element of tailoring in them, and that she loves feeling comfortable in her gown so she can just forget about how she looks and enjoy mingling with other artists.