Last night saw the announcement of this year's Best Beauty Buys winners. Every year a panel of top make-up artists, facialists and hairstylists vote for the products that are the best and most effective on the market. These are the products they rely on during magazine shoots, on film sets and on the red carpet to ensure that their A-List clients look their most perfect even under the glare of a thousand paparazzi bulbs. Guest presenter, Lauren Laverne joined InStyle's editor Trish Halpin to present the awards.