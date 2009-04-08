5 Mar 2018
InStyle's Best Beauty Buys Awards
1. Laverne Halpin BBB Awards 27/01/09Last night saw the announcement of this year's Best Beauty Buys winners. Every year a panel of top make-up artists, facialists and hairstylists vote for the products that are the best and most effective on the market. These are the products they rely on during magazine shoots, on film sets and on the red carpet to ensure that their A-List clients look their most perfect even under the glare of a thousand paparazzi bulbs. Guest presenter, Lauren Laverne joined InStyle's editor Trish Halpin to present the awards.
2. Laverne BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne was super-sexy in her plunging black dress. The TV presenter was her usual witty self as she presented the Hall of Fame winners with their prizes
3. Beauty Team BBB Awards 27/01/09The In Style beauty team have been working hard since last September to create the Best Beauty Buys supplement, free with this month's issue of In Style. Alice Ripman, Lisa Durant, Laura Evans and Leyla Tabaksert were on fine form, dolled up in their gladrags and ready to party!
4. Kidd BBB Awards 27/01/09Celebrity make-up artist Jemma Kidd was just one of the make-up artists on In Style's panel of experts. It was a tough job choosing between the best blushers, eyeliners and foundations on the market but someone had to do it! For the full list of winners get your hands on a copy of the March issue of In Style, on sale now.
5. Laverne Brown BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne welcomed Kate Moss's hairstylist James Brown to InStyle's Best Beauty Buys. Up until yesterday James has been known not only for being stylist and BFF to La Moss, but also for his crazy curly hairstyle. The Best Beauty Buys saw the official unveiling of James's slick new look, inspired, so he told us by Michael Caine.
6. Rutherford BBB Awards 27/01/09Brit actress Camilla Rutherford arrived at the awards just in time to toast the winners.
7. Pic 1 BBB Awards 27/01/09Estee Lauder's Amber Hales, Crème de la Mer's Charlie Brown and Bobbi Brown's Claire Goodwin went home happy, having won a clutch of awards between them.
8. Panel BBB Awards 27/01/09Our panel of experts had the tricky task of deciding on their absolute must-have products and they were more than deserving of a couple of glasses of champagne for their trouble! Hairstylist George Northwood was joined by Amie Wilson and Luke Hersheson; Head Colourist and Session Stylist respectively at the Daniel Hersheson salon.
9. Pic 2 BBB Awards 27/01/09Corinne Martin of My Management chatted to make-up artist Lee Pycroft at the Best Beauty Buys Awards.
10. Pic 3 BBB Awards 27/01/09Celebrity hair and make-up artist Enzo Volpe caught up with famed nose, Roja Dove at the Best Beauty Buys Awards.
11. Pic 4 BBB Awards 27/01/09Charliee Doe, Nina Flinton and Jess Carder of Beauty Seen PR were all smiles as two of their brands scooped awards.
12. Pic 5 BBB Awards 27/01/09The girls from Yon-Ka, Elvira Malkic and Tina Ivanova were looking chic as they celebrated their win.
13. Pic 6 BBB Awards 27/01/09Ariane Poole of Ariane Poole cosmetics, Roja Dove and Lizzie Brady chinked glasses and enjoyed the party.
14. Pic 7 BBB Awards 27/01/09InStyle editor Trish Halpin and Managing Director of Southbank magazines, Jackie Newcombe welcomed Estee Lauder MD Per Neuman to the Best Beauty Buys Awards.
15. Pic 8 BBB Awards 27/01/09Cake stands of delicate petits-fours were on offer for guests to tuck into.
16. Goodie Bags BBB Awards 27/01/09No awards ceremony would be complete without the fabled Goody Bags. The take-home gifts at InStyle's Best Beauty Buys are some of the most coveted bags of delights around. This year's booty included products from Dermalogica, Seche Vite, Kerastase, L'Oreal, Nars, Max Factor, St Tropez, Garnier, Clarins, Nivea, Creative nails, Neutrogena and OPI.
17. Pic 8 BBB Awards 27/01/09InStyle's Leyla Tabaksert chatted to celebrity hair and make-up artist Caroline Barnes at the Best Beauty Buys Awards.
18. Pic 9 BBB Awards 27/01/09Paul Thomas and Paul Furness of Paul Thomas flowers were responsible for the spectacular display of flowers that decorated the Best Beauty Buys awards party. And in InStyle red, what perfect colour coordination!
19. Pic 10 BBB Awards 27/01/09Katy Helman of Store PR was all smiles as her client, Seche Vite scooped not one but two awards. Joining her in toasting her success was George Northwood.
20. Laverne Halpin Guest BBB Awards 27/01/09Products that have been won in their category for more than three consecutive years have the additional honour of entering the InStyle Best Beauty Buys Hall of Fame. Lauren Laverne and Trish Halpin presented each of the winners with their award. Here the deserving winner was Claire Goodwin of Bobbi Brown whose Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner has consistently taken the top spot in the category of best liquid/gel eyeliner.
21. Pat Guest BBB Awards 27/01/09InStyle.co.uk's Assistant Editor Pat McNulty was joined by Paul Furness of Paul Thomas Flowers who were charged with providing the blooms for the Best Beauty Buys Awards.
22. Pic 11 BBB Awards 27/01/09General manager for MAC, Helen Wood, and Managing Director of Estee Lauder, Per Neuman, had plenty to celebrate with an array of winning products between them. MAC, ever the favourite of make-up artists, particularly backstage at the fashion week shows, scooped a clutch of awards.
23. Pic 12 BBB Awards 27/01/09Coty's Kirsty Dale with Rebecca Filmer and Emma Scott of L'Oreal Professional and Paris.
24. Pic 13 BBB Awards 27/01/09Adam Reed and Zoe Irwin.
25. Pic 14 BBB Awards 27/01/09Guest and celebrity manicurist, Leighton Denny.
26. Pic 15 BBB Awards 27/01/09Carla Filmer, Corinne Martin, Lee Pycroft and Rebecca Filmer.
27. Pic 16 BBB Awards 27/01/09Guests.
28. Pic 17 BBB Awards 27/01/09Celebrity manicurists Leighton Denny and Andrea Fullerton shared joke.
29. Pic 18 BBB Awards 27/01/09There to celebrate ghd's win were Jacqui Christie and Sophie Knight of Shine Communications.
30. Pic 19 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne and Trish Halpin presented Sophie Lorge of Dior as the brand entered the Hall of Fame this year with their Diorshow Mascara.
31. Pic 20 BBB Awards 27/02/09Lauren Laverne and Trish Halpin presented Rebekah Watson of Sisley with her Hall of Fame Award which the brand scooped for Sisley Sisleya Global Antiage handcare.
32. Pic 21 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne, Claire Nash and Trish Halpin.
33. Pic 22 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne and Trish Halpin presented the Hall of Fame award to Paul Windle who accepted on behalf of Bumble and Bumble.
34. Pic 23 BBB Awards 27/01/09Arezoo Kaviana and guests.
35. Pic 24 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne, Joelle Saadia of Giorgio Armani Cosmetics and Trish Halpin.
36. Pic 25 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne and Trish Halpin presented the award to Julietta Dexter of The Communications Store accepted the award for John Frieda.
37. Pic 26 BBB Awards 27/01/09Zoe Irwin, Caroline Barnes and Leyla Tabaksert.
38. Pic 27 BBB Awards 27/01/09Harriet Weir and Rebekah Watson.
39. Pic 28 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne, Dermalogica's Alison Condon and Trish Halpin.
40. Pic 29 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lauren Laverne, Karen Alchemy of Tweezerman and Trish Halpin.
41. Pic 30 BBB Awards 27/01/09Dior Cosmetic's Sophie Lorge, Natalie Everard and Vincent Jeanniard chatted to InStyle publisher Inca Waddell.
42. Pic 31 BBB Awards 27/01/09Lisa Durant and Emma Day of L'Oreal Luxury.
43. Pic 32 BBB Awards 27/01/09Guests.
44. Pic 33 BBB Awards 27/01/09Keeley Walker.
45. Pic 34 BBB Awards 27/01/09Jackie Newcombe and Trish Halpin.
46. Pic 35 BBB Awards 27/01/09Errol Douglas, Richard Ward and Andrew Collinge.
47. Pic 36 BBB Awards 27/01/09Pat McNulty, Maria Milano and Jeannette Arnold.
