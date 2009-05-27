5 Mar 2018
InStyle.co.uk's re-launch party
Harvey Nichols was the chic venue for InStyle.co.uk's launch party last night as magazine editor Eilidh MacAskill and web editor Maria Milano played host to guests from the fashion and beauty industries. Pictured are Eilidh MacAskill in McQ by Alexander McQueen, Tania Littlehales from Marks and Spencer and Southbank managing director, Jackie Newcombe.
The InStyle.co.uk dream team! These are the girls that tirelessly put together a glossy website jam-packed with the latest celebrity, fashion and beauty news for your enjoyment. From left to right, Kat Webster who scours Britain's streets for the most stylish girls to feature in our Street Style section. Sarah Karmali is our party girl-about-town who brings all the news from the celebrity events we love cover. Maria Milano is InStyle.co.uk's web editor and the brains behind the outfit while Jo Cross is our video editor and Pat McNulty is our assistant editor.
Beauty PRs Larissa Kitt from Darphin and Natalie Axten PR representative of the InStyle Best Beauty Buys award- winning brand, The Organic Pharmacy.
InStyle.co.uk's blooming web editor, Maria Milano, was joined by magazine editor Eilidh MacAskill and InStyle's acting publishing director, Inca Waddell.
Laura Evans, InStyle's beauty editor supped bellinis with beauty PRs Natasha Boreham of Brand Pr and Nathalie Everand of Christian Dior cosmetics.
InStyle's acting beauty director Lisa Durant and luxury and beauty manager Samantha Thomson Hutchins caught up with Patrizia Galeota from Aramis designer fragrances.
The latest addition to the InStyle team, ad director Lewis Tucker, chatted to Roja Dove, managing director of RDPR, at the bash.
Society lovely Lisa B dropped in to say hello to her favourite magazine team!
