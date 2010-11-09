5 Mar 2018
InStyle’s night of glamour with Dolce & Gabbana
1. Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright kept her look classic and chic in a divine black sculpted Dolce & Gabbana dress, teamed with black shoes and black clutch also from the label. Showing off the dramatic neckline, Bonnie had her flame red hair in a simple up-do. She shared her top party tips with InStyle: 'Never leave on time! Just be yourself. Every party is different. it's fun to play things down or dress things up a bit.'
2. Alex Watson
Alex Watson - Emma's little brother! - looked super cute in a Burberry blazer and vintage boots. He shared his big party tip with InStyle: 'Just wear whatever you're comfortable with! Don't try to be anything you're not.' Thanks Alex!
3. Dizzee Rascal
InStyle's Editor Eilidh MacAskill looked super stunning in a lace Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress teamed with black Dolce & Gabbana heels as she chatted to Dizzee Rascal at the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party!
4. Jameela Jamil
T4's Jameela Jamil positively sizzled in a red Dolce & Gabbana chiffon skirt dress as she posed for pics with the dashing Dizzee Rascal!
5. Tennessee Thomas
The Like drummer Tennessee Thomas threw off the leo print jacket to reveal a stunning all black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Mixing up the tunes a treat, Tennesse pumped out some top tracks to really get the party started!
6. Sophie Ellis Bextor
The lovely Sophie Ellis Bextor looked as stunning as ever working a rich purple jewel coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress teamed with a Lanvin for H&M necklace. She added black Topshop shoes and a gold chain Lara Bohinc bag to her look, for the ultimate in cocktail chic! She shared her top party tip with InStyle: 'I sometimes find getting ready the best bit - all that anticipation! So put some music on and just have fun. We spend so much time thinking when am I going to wear that bright lipstick or eyeshadow, so a party is the best time to do it. Take some risks!'
7. Grace Woodard | Britain's next top model
X Factor stylist Grace Woodward worked gorgeous clashing layered prints under a pretty pink blazer, teamed with some pink lippy and pink eyelash extensions - perfect! Spilling the beans to InStyle about the X Factor contestants, Grace revealed she loves styling Rebecca Ferguson and that she once hid Matt Cardle's hat - only to discover he'd gone out and bought more!
8. Luke Worrall
Model Luke Worrall looked super stylish in a sharp Dolce & Gabbana suit topped off with a Marc Jacobs hat. He let InStyle in on his pre-party grooming tips: 'Splash on some aftershave, brush your teeth, put a comb through your hair and you're good to go!' If only us girls had it that easy Luke!
9. Eliza Doolittle
The fabulous Eliza Doolittle hit the decks at the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party in a jaw-dropping outfit which showed off her super svelte figure to perfection! Wearing a purple and black Leo print Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit teamed with Jonathan Aston lace tights and Nike high-tops, the singer added red lips and feline eyes to complete her sizzling look.
10. Margo Stilley
Actress Margo Stilley made a super stylish entrance in all in one Zebra print floor length gown at the Instyle and Dolce & Gabbana bash. She wore her hair in waves swept over her shoulder.
11. Keisha Buchanan
Working her trademark shade - black - singer Keisha Buchanan went for a top and shorts ensemble teamed with a huge statement necklace from Fiona Paxton. She added a hit of red lippy to really up the glam ante! Keisha shared her top party tip with InStyle: 'I love black, I don't know if that's a good thing but I'm always in black! For a party like this you want to be quite elegant but still fashion-forward. Always just be yourself. Feel comfortable.'
12. Anoushka Beckwith
Fashionista and daughter of Tamara, Anouska Beckwith was picture perfect as she posed for photoes in a gorgeous long black dress with lace layering. Sticking to the all-black ensemble, Anouska finished her look with some stunning black jewelled statement drop earrings, and added a subtle pop of colour with soft pink lippy.
13. Tali Lennox
While black was certainly the trending shade of the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party, model Tali Lennox went for something a little brighter in a wow-worthy red and black polka dot Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress.
14. Keisha Buchanan
Keisha Buchanan posed for pics with celeb writer Dean Piper as they enjoyed the fabulous cocktails created especially for the evening by Chambord.
15. Robert Konjic, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld
Fashionista Julia Restoin-Roitfeld looked stunning as she arrived at the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party. Wearing a gorgeous black vintage satin dress teamed with a Coco de Mer belt and Alexander McQueen clutch, she looked picture perfect as she posed for the cameras with InStyle editor Elidh MacAskill.
16. Claire Maguire
Singer Claire Maguire went cocktail party cool in a sequinned multicoloured spotted Dolce & Gabbana minidress for the big night teamed with a black blazer and black patent pumps.
17. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Misfits star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was dressed for the cold weather in a huge chunky red scarf over a blue shirt and grey trousers. We love his geek chic glasses!
18. Eliza Doolittle, Luke Worrall
Pals Eliza Doolittle and Luke Worrall buddied up for the cameras as they got ready to party with InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana.
19. Dizzee Rascal, Sophie Ellis Bextor
Dizzee Rascal and Sophie Ellis Bextor shared a joke as they posed for pics at the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party.
20. Elarica Gallacher
Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince actress Elarica Gallacher sizzled in a stunning burgundy ruched strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress. With a wow-worthy up-do - Elarica revealed to InStyle she always does her hair first before she gets ready.
21. Olivia Inge
Model Olivia Inge showed off her enviable figure in a sheer black chiffon floral print dress by Philosophy By Alberta Ferretti. Her gorgeous flame red hair was pulled up in a big ponytail adding extra glamour to her look.
22. Jameela Jamil
T4 presenter Jameela Jamil worked a hot red Dolce & Gabbana chiffon full-circle skirt dress cinched in with a black belt, teamed with Trussardi beaded heels. She revealed her top tip for getting party ready is: 'Make sure you wear something comfortable. I can just about breathe right now but no matter how beautiful you are or how stunning your dress if you're not comfortable you won't look attractive - that's just the way it goes! So be comfy and be clean!'
23. Claire Foy
Actress Claire Foy worked the new simplicity trend to perfection in a camel jumper and black Dolce & Gabbana leather mini for the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party.
24. Lauren Pritchard
Musician Lauren Pritchard looked gorgeous in a denim and knit trimmed Dolce & Gabbana minidress. She teamed her look with a D&G bag and black heels.
25. Brian Friedman
X Factor's Brian Friedman looked his usual sharp self as he posed for pics for the InStyle and Dolce & Gabbana party.
26. Dizzee Rascal
Dizzee Rascal pulled out a few poses for the InStyle team as he made his entrance in some stylish shades.
27. Tennessee Thomas
With Tennessee Thomas spinning tunes until late into the evening, the party was a huge hit. Gorgeous outfits, delish nibbles and drinks, hot tunes, stellar celebs - what more could we ask for?
Bonnie Wright
