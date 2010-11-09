The lovely Sophie Ellis Bextor looked as stunning as ever working a rich purple jewel coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress teamed with a Lanvin for H&M necklace. She added black Topshop shoes and a gold chain Lara Bohinc bag to her look, for the ultimate in cocktail chic! She shared her top party tip with InStyle: 'I sometimes find getting ready the best bit - all that anticipation! So put some music on and just have fun. We spend so much time thinking when am I going to wear that bright lipstick or eyeshadow, so a party is the best time to do it. Take some risks!'