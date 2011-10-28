InStyle G-Star RAW Women's Night party

InStyle G-Star RAW Women's Night party
Gallery See All Photos Go
by: Maria Milano
28 Oct 2011

Our very own fashion eds Natalie Hartley and Jaye Thompson played stylists at G-Star RAW's annual Women's Night bash in Covent Garden, where guests were treated to exclusive shopping advice, delectable champagne and canapes, hair and make-up sessions and tunes courtesty of the hottest DJs in town! SEE PICS!

More Awards & Events

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top