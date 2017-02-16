InStyleBAFTA: All The Epic Pictures From Our EE Rising Star Party 2017

Take a shed load of celebs (ummm hello Kate Bosworth), add magnums of Tatting champers, a dash of Bulldog gin, a tipple of Zubrowka vodka and Cawston Press apple (oh, and Bottle Green softies for the dry Jan crew) and throw them all into the art deco fabulousness of The Ivy Soho Brasserie (before it’s even opened FYI) with Grimmy on DJ duty, and what have you got? Our annual InStyle EE Rising Star Party 2017, of course.

The most glamorous evening of awards season (if we do say so ourselves), everyone who’s anyone turned out to raise a toast (and make their own King Of The Booth GIF) to the best of new British talent. From Gemma Chan and Henry Holland, to star of The Witch Anya Taylor-Joy and Rogue One’s breakout actor Jordan Stephens (yup, from Rizzle Kicks) everyone embraced their inner George Michael and got down to ‘Faith’ on the dance floor.

Even Hollywood turned up with their A-game as Kate Bosworth sashayed her way across the room in a one-shouldered Giambattista Valli mini aka possibly the best use of asymmetric florals we’ve seen since Emma Stone’s lace number at this year’s SAG awards. And that’s just the start of the celeb shenanigans.

Check out the rest of them in our round up, and find out the feel good films they’re watching to cheer them up post-2016.

But back to the bit we all want to see, the celebs. Click below to see all the stars working their best glad rags for our EE Rising Star Party…