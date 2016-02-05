InStyle EE Rising Star Party 2016: What The Team Wore

It's our biggest night of the year so we've got to look our Instagram-ready best... And luckily, we did.

What do you wear to your OWN party? It's always a dilemma. You're kind of meant to look the best, but it's not always that easy when you're at the same party as some of the biggest names in fashion and film (we're looking at you, Maisie Williams and Taron Egerton).

Yeah, that's what happened last night at InStyle's EE Rising Star Party.

Nevertheless we tried our best, and everyone on team InStyle looked pretty excellent for the big bash at 100 Wardour St (even if we do say so ourselves!).

Editor Charlotte Moore got her print on in Prada, while Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Preen, Acne and Zara all featured on our style line-up on the night.

We showed off our red carpet looks alongside a host of stylish stars, including Millie Mackintosh in Balestra Couture (vintage, dahling), Gemma Chan and Laura Carmichael (among many more!).

We papped our party looks to show you...